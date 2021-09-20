Olaf Scholz reinforced in his place of favorite in the German elections

The three candidates for the chancellery, during the 3rd televised debate, in Berlin, on September 19, 2021. KAY NIETFELD / AP

Will the next German government be made up of red and green? One week before the legislative elections of September 26, one thing is in any case certain: the social democrats and environmentalists are ready to govern together. This is the main lesson of the debate which opposed the three candidates for the chancellery, Sunday, September 19, on the channels Pro Sieben, Sat 1 and Kabel Eins. A debate that was essentially a two-on-one match. With, on one side, Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Annalena Baerbock (Greens), who spared each other. And, opposite, Armin Laschet (CDU-CSU), who most often appeared on the defensive.





Article reserved for our subscribers Read also German elections, D – 13: tense duel between Armin Laschet and Olaf Scholz

Admittedly, the important place given to economic and social themes during this last three-way debate could only favor such a configuration: in this area, the SPD and the Greens do indeed have common demands, such as increasing the minimum wage to 12 euros gross per hour (instead of 9.60 euros today) or the increase in taxation on high incomes, two measures opposed by the CDU-CSU. When asked about these questions, it was therefore no wonder that Annalena Baerbock and Olaf Scholz appear quite close to each other. The fact remains that both have mainly seized the opportunity to indict their conservative opponent. “What matters to me, is the dignity of citizens, and this is perhaps what differentiates us, Mr. Laschet”, launched him the candidate of the SPD, which one had not seen so biting during the preceding televised “triels”. “You want to give gifts to the rich”, outbid the president of the Greens.

The second part of the debate, devoted to the fight against global warming, could have given rise to a more balanced exchange. But this was not the case. After having sent her two adversaries back to back, recalling that the Constitutional Court of Karlsruhe has rejected the “climate law” adopted by Angela Merkel’s “grand coalition” SPD / CDU-CSU, Annalena Baerbock has chosen to target the candidate more directly conservative : “I wonder what’s wrong with you, Mr. Laschet”, she replied sharply after he argued that Germany should have closed its coal plants before its nuclear plants. This is exactly the reverse of what was decided in 2011, the day after the Fukushima disaster, by Angela Merkel, of whom Mr. Laschet is however the successor at the head of the CDU.

You have 58.18% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.