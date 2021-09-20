OM and OL behind PSG in Ligue 1, Saint-Etienne relegated … CIES forecasts

The CIES published this Monday its ranking estimates for the five major European championships at the end of the 2021-22 season. The Football Observatory is based on various criteria including player experience, investments in staff and team performance over the last 365 days.

LOSC, champions in 2020-21, should finish off the podium in the French championship this season. This is the result of an estimate of the Ligue 1 ranking carried out by the CIES Football Observatory and published this Monday morning. This estimate is based on a statistical model that includes the experience of the players, the investments in transfer sums to compose the squad, as well as the performance of the teams over the last 365 days.

According to CIES, Paris Saint-Germain, which already flies over L1 after six days thanks to a bloated squad, would end up quite logically on the throne. While the battle of suitors rages behind the Parisian ogre, it would ultimately be Olympique de Marseille who would do the best in this little game, and would end up vice-champion of France, as in 2019-20. Olympique Lyonnais would climb on the podium, followed by AS Monaco, Lille therefore, and OGC Nice. Despite its colossal investments during the summer – 79.5 million euros spent during the transfer window, or only 3.5 million less than PSG – Rennes would only be seventh.

Currently third and fourth (in real life), Lens and Angers would finally fall to 9th and 8th ranks. Troyes and especially AS Saint-Etienne would be directly relegated at the end of the season, a small cataclysm on the scale of the Greens who have not experienced the descent for twenty years. Seventeenth, Stade Brest should go through an L1 / L2 dam.





Disappointing rankings for Arsenal and Juventus Turin

Following its 348th “Weekly Letter”, the CIES also estimates the rankings for the other four major European leagues. In Spain, Real Madrid would regain a title left last season to their Madrid rival Atlético, ultimately runner-up to the Merengue. While FC Barcelona, ​​entangled in an already tormented post-Messi year of transition, would fail on the last step of the podium. No surprise on the side of the relegated (Elche, Cádiz and Alavès).

In England, the Big Five would look great. Manchester City would retain their league title, ahead of their rival United. Liverpool would complete the podium, ahead of Chelsea and Tottenham. Arsenal would fall a little more in the standings compared to last season, and would end up outside European places (9th). Allan Saint-Maximin’s Newcastle would be relegated, as would Watford and Norwich.

In Germany, Bayern Munich are still not ready to give up their place as Bundesliga ogre. While we would have expected to find Erling Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund just behind, it is ultimately the Wolfsburg of French Jérôme Roussillon and Maxence Lacroix who would be propelled dolphins, thanks to a start to the championship. (with four wins and a draw, the Wolves are still unbeaten in the Championship). Greuther Fürth and Vfl Bochum would be doomed, while Augsburg would have to go through a Bundesliga / Bundesliga 2 dam.

Finally, in Italy, Inter Milan would also keep their crown to the nose and beard of Napoli and AC Milan, respectively second and third in Serie A. José Mourinho’s AS Roma would finish at the foot of the podium, ahead Atalanta. More surprisingly, Juventus Turin would poorly manage the post-Ronaldo with a sad sixth place, synonymous with the Europa League. Venice would make the lift by immediately returning to Serie B, accompanied by Thiago Motta’s Spezia and Franck Ribery’s US Salernitana.