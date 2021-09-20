OMG Messi’s golden smartphone. With his family engraved on it

September 19, 2021 at 8:50 PM by Thomas

Does everything Messi touches turn to gold?

He also in his personalized version, without us really knowing whether it was an order from the player or his wife, or a dedication from the company to of the new nugget of PSG. Still is it that Lionel Messi is not the only one, at the moment, in the Parisian ranks, to be the subject of one, and even two personalized versions of a smartphone from the Apple brand. Him, and Antonella Roccuzzo who accompanies him.





Two devices with the n ° 30 of the PSG in common thread

We recently mentioned those for Hakimi or Di Maria. Of the two images shared by Idesign Gold which transforms phones into more personal objects, one is of the same register, with a 24-karat gold shell, and the number (its new 30 at PSG), which dominates, in addition names of family members.

An image of the Messi family engraved on the gold case

On the other, the impression is different, because the rendering is closer to the shell produced for the goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, proudly carrying the cup of the won Euro, between his arms. Not a moment of particular joy, but of pleasure shared by all the members of the same tribe, this is the message behind the engraving of the family portrait, provided for this purpose. This shell should be used to dress the brand new smartphone 13, just released on the market.











