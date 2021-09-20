On Netflix, the Casa de Papel is a replacement

Called Jigsaw, the new production of N rouge has no connection with the horror saga. It will narrate the biggest heist in the history of the United States, through 10 episodes designed like a Puzzle.

After having robbed the platform, and achieved a real audience breakage, La Casa de Papel is about to bow out. The Spanish series, whose fifth season has just been released, will give way to a new production of the genre. Called Jigsaw, it will trace the biggest heist ever organized in the world.

This real-life storyline is set to tell how $ 70 billion in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy. The narrative, which is meant to be episodic, will span 24 years and focus on on several themes such as revenge, loyalty and betrayals, Collider reports.





A casting that is worth gold

To bring this adventure to the screen, the platform called on a 5-star cast. The main character, instigator of the robbery, will be played by Giancarlo Esposito. The actor recently starred in The Mandalorian, available on Disney +. He will give the reply to Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle) and Tati Gabrielle (The 100). Spanish actress Paz Vega (The OA) will also be there.

The writing of the plot was entrusted to screenwriter and producer Eric Garcia. He notably worked on the creation of Cassandra, a comedy broadcast exclusively in the United States. Production will be handled by Ridley Scott, who shouldn’t go behind the camera. It is José Padilha who will direct the ten episodes that will constitute the first season of Jigsaw.

For the moment, Netflix does not give the release date of its new production. We can nevertheless expect that the platform will give us more information in the coming months.