On TV Monday, September 20: The Lord of the Rings scene is the hardest to shoot and all the movies and series to watch tonight – Cinema News

THE FILM OF THE DAY

Second installment of the fantasy saga of Lord of the Rings, “The Two Towers” ends with one of the most impressive battles ever filmed: that of Helm’s Deep. The culmination of the feature film, this battle required no less than four months of filming, three of which took place at night, in torrential rain and freezing cold. Terrible conditions for the actors, who did not all come out unscathed (Viggo Mortensen broke a tooth, while Orlando Bloom broke a rib while falling from his horse). Spanning more than 40 minutes, this masterful battle will nevertheless mark the history of cinema … and TV series, since the Battle of Winterfell in Game Of Thrones (season 8, episode 3) is directly inspired by it …

The Lord of the Rings: the two towers of Peter Jackson with Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Viggo Mortensen …

From 10 years old

Tonight on TMC at 9:15 p.m.

ALSO ON TV TONIGHT

TF1 – 9:05 p.m.

A French Affair with Blandine Bellavoir, Guillaume Gouix, Guillaume De Tonquédec …

From 10 years old

Season 1 Episode 1: October 16, 1984. The body of Grégory Villemin, 4, is found drowned in the Vologne region. While journalists poured in from all over France, the gendarmes, led by Captain Sesmat, followed the trail of a mysterious crow who had been harassing the child’s family for years …

France 2 – 9:05 p.m.

L’Absente with Thibault de Montalembert, Clotilde Courau, Salomé Dewaels …

From 10 years old

Season 1 Episode 1: Nine years after the disappearance of little Marina in the vicinity of Dunkirk, a young woman with amnesia, exactly like her, reappears almost in the same place. A reappearance that will upset the family of the deceased … But who is really this stranger?

CANAL + – 9:05 p.m.

On the Verge with Julie Delpy, Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones …





Season 1 Episode 7: While Yasmin keeps total discretion on his “secret” mission, Justine and Martin begin couple therapy and Anne once again confronts her mother’s hurtful words. Ella has to give up her talent agency and finds it increasingly difficult to manage her three children …

Arte – 8:50 p.m.

Goodbye my pretty Dick Richards with Robert Mitchum, Charlotte Rampling, John Ireland …

Los Angeles, 1941. Detective Philip Marlowe is hired by Moose Malloy, who has just served seven years in prison. The ex-con wants to find Velma, his former girlfriend. A priori, the affair could not be more banal … However, the more the investigation of Marlowe progresses, the more the low blows multiply. Pressure, kidnapping, assassination attempts: everything happens as if someone was trying to prevent the discovery of a truth that could splash a few high-ranking personalities …

C8 – 9:15 p.m.

The Labyrinth: The Deadly Cure by Wes Ball with Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster …

From 10 years old

Thomas and the Blocards embark on an ultimate mission, more dangerous than ever. In order to save their friends, they will have to enter the legendary and winding Last Town controlled by the terrible organization WICKED. A city that could turn out to be the most formidable of labyrinths. Only the Blocards who manage to make it out alive will have a chance to obtain the answers so sought after since their awakening in the heart of the Labyrinth.

W9 – 9:05 p.m.

A Day in Hell by John McTiernan with Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons, Samuel L. Jackson …

From 12 years old

Lieutenant John McClane is back and is requested in person by a terrorist, Simon, who threatens New York. While teaming up with Zeus, a shopkeeper from the Harlem district who has embarked on the adventure in spite of himself, McLane engages in a little game across the city, having to solve puzzles. If he misses his shot, a bomb explodes, this is the rule imposed by Simon …

TF1 Séries Films – 9:00 p.m.

CSI: Manhattan with Gary Sinise, Sela Ward, Anna Belknap …

From 10 years old

Season 9 Episode 5: Mac reopens an investigation: a man has been found dead twenty years to the day after the disappearance of a child, little Tommy. However, the deceased was also the main suspect in this kidnapping, even if the investigators never succeeded in substantiating their suspicions. At the same time, Flack takes advantage of his last day off to have lunch with his grandmother. She hands him things that belonged to her father. In particular a letter which will perhaps allow Flack to reconcile with his sister and to make peace with his tormented past …