one of the free games for october 2021 was reportedly leaked and it’s a nugget

Each month, PlayStation Plus subscribers can claim multiple games in exchange for their Loyal Transfers. And each month, the titles offered seem to leak before their time. Earlier this September, one of the games offered for October was clarifying. Rebelotte a few days before officialization, Internet users seem to have put their finger on one of the games offered next month.

towards the second world war?

Every first Tuesday of the month, Sony offers several games to its PlayStation Plus subscribers. With the release of the PlayStation 5, the Japanese giant did not fail to congratulate the first buyers of its next-gen console by offering them an exclusivity in the process. “Gifts” that players generally look forward to, since they are a good way to expand your library, even if it means leaving them there for several years. But unfortunately for Sony, its offered games tend to leak happily upstream of their officialization. The previous months have witnessed this, so it seems likely that October will follow the trend.





Especially since a first hypothetical leak seems to have allowed us to know the identity of one of the games offered. But since a leak is not enough, a new game has just leaked. Nothing official at the moment, especially since this leak is signed by Reddit detectives. However, it is quite possible that this hypothesis is correct. Thus, if we are to believe the rumors of the web, one of the free games of the PlayStation Plus of the month of October 2021 would be none other than Hell Let Loose. This FPS takes the lead in WWII with 100-player clashes with infantry, tank and artillery units, via a dynamically evolving front line.

Pre orders are not opened on ps5 but there is a coming soon page, it could be part of ps plus October 2021 pic.twitter.com/lwRsMIgINN September 13, 2021

A title that was able to validate its Kickstarter campaign in 2017 (collecting $ 220,000), before being released on Steam in early access in June 2019. Hell Let Loose must now be released on consoles. But as one internet user noticed, the game edited by Team17 is only available for pre-order on the Xbox store. On the PS Store, a date is indicated, that of October 5, namely the day on which the free games of the PlayStation Plus are available. Best of all, both open and closed betas are only accessible on PS5. Taken end to end, this information suggests an upcoming free on the side of the PlayStation Plus. But until then, it will be necessary to be satisfied with its few rumors. For its part, PlayStation will not fail to formalize the games offered for October 2021 by the end of the month.