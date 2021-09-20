OnePlus: a new smartphone in October?

OnePlus intends to end the year on a high note, with at least one new smartphone that could be unveiled as early as next month. This is the OnePlus 9 RT, a model of the OnePlus 9 R.

OnePlus is expected to skip the OnePlus 9T this year, while last year the OnePlus 8T Pro gave way to the OnePlus 8T. The course of the Chinese manufacturer’s range is a bit winding, but it should still launch a new model this fall: the OnePlus 9 RT.

OnePlus 9 RT, future mid-range with limited distribution

Expected for the month of October, this smartphone would be a variation of the OnePlus 9R which will serve as a base. The model would be equipped with a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 870 as well as a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh with 65W fast charging. Not much new so far, but the OnePlus 9 RT would stand out for its photo capabilities.





Thus, it would offer a Sony 50 megapixel sensor, the IMX766 model already present in the OnePlus 9 and the Nord 2. This sensor would be the main wide angle of the OnePlus 9 RT. The particularity of this device is that it will undoubtedly run on OxygenOS 12, therefore based on Android 12. It will be the first OnePlus terminal to integrate this overlay which will combine the software efforts of OnePlus and OPPO.

Unfortunately, we should not see this new smartphone in Europe: the manufacturer would only intend it for China and India, as is the case with the OnePlus 9R elsewhere. For Europe and the United States, there will be no more new OnePlus “with figures” this year, the manufacturer favoring for these two markets its North range of an excellent quality / price ratio. With the OnePlus 9 RT coming in to compete with the Nord 2 in a way, the manufacturer does not want to interfere with the success of this model in regions where it is popular.