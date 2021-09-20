Orgasm, an effective natural remedy for a stuffy nose?

Sex is as effective as medicine for cleaning up a stuffy nose, according to a study. Explanations.

Each year, the Ig Nobel Prize rewards crazy scientific research which, in the end, leads to reflection. And this year, award-winning studies are no exception. In a virtual ceremony, the Doctors’ Prize was presented to a study which showed that sexual orgasms were as effective in improving nasal breathing as decongestant drugs.

This study was conducted by Cem Bulut, professor at the SLK clinics in Heilbronn, Germany, and his colleagues. These researchers developed suspicions based on “self-observation” with 36 participants (eighteen heterosexual couples). To reach this conclusion, couples were trained with a device to measure their nasal airflow before intercourse, immediately after sexual orgasm, and at regular times thereafter.





What about masturbation?

So the researchers found that sex was just as effective in cleaning up stuffy noses, for at least an hour, as commercial decongestants. If breathing improved for an hour after sex and taking medication, the nasal spray offered better long-term relief. “I think some people couldn’t focus on the device. I think it’s a mix of arousal, exercise, and hormonal changes that come with orgasm“Says Cem Bulut to The Guardian. At the moment, it is not really clear how sex could help unblock the nose and more studies are needed.

Further research could determine if masturbation offers similar benefits, but so far no one has agreed to be in the control group, the researcher told Insider.

