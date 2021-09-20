Overcooked, Mario Kart, Among Us… 10 games perfect for short games

It’s back to school! This means that we no longer have as much time to devote to our favorite hobby: video games. But don’t panic, today we have brought you a list of games that are perfect for short games.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

We start with the obvious, the Overcooked compilation! All You Can Eat! Now available on all platforms (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch), the title of Ghost Town Games edited by Team17 offers all budding cooks to discover or rediscover on a single Overcooked cake! first and second of the name as well as all of their respective DLCs. In these two games, the objective is simple: to make as many dishes as possible as a team in less than 3 min ’30 to explode the scores. If you like the principle, know that other franchises are greatly inspired by Overcooked !, starting with Moving Out or Lumberhill.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat updates with a bang

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

If you have less than two minutes to spare and want to let off some steam, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is for you. Activision’s game featuring the stars of today’s and ancient skateboarding world takes you up and down the globe and across to visit a total of 19 iconic destinations (New York, Los Angeles, Venice Beach …) to perform magnificent tricks. In addition to a Career mode with plenty of objectives to complete in under two minutes, the remake of Tony Hawk’s Skateboarding from 1999 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 from 2000, also features online and local multiplayer.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 slides on next-gen and Switch

Outer Wilds

If you have at least 22 minutes in front of you, we recommend that you go wandering in space! Eh yes, the surprise of 2019, namely Outer Wilds, swings the player in a time loop. The goal: to solve many mysteries to understand how an astonishing solar system works which is extinguished every 22 minutes, the fault of the explosion of a supernova. Obviously, to achieve your goals, you will need multiple attempts. Good news, on September 28, astronauts who enjoyed Mobius Digital’s space adventure will be able to return to this universe thanks to the launch of a brand new DLC called Echoes of the Eye.

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye DLC gives a first glimpse of its atmosphere

Streets of Rage 4: Mr. X Nightmare

This time, we invite you to make your fists speak in the beat’em all 2D Streets of Rage 4 and more in particular in its extension called Mr. X Nightmare. In addition to expanding the initial cast by adding three additional playable characters, namely Estel, Shiva and Max, Mr. X Nightmare contains a Survival mode. Successful, this roguelite-inspired game mode allows players to battle dozens and dozens of enemies in hand-drawn levels with one, two or three friends. As a reminder, Streets of Rage 4 also has a Story mode consisting of a total of 12 missions.

Streets of Rage 4: We attack Survival mode with Shiva

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – The Official Game

To celebrate the launch of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, SEGA released on June 22 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch the official game soberly called the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The title, after giving you time to create your athlete from head to toe, offers to participate in many Olympic events: climbing, bicycle racing, running, table tennis or even beach volleyball. All 18 events are playable solo or with one, two or three friends and are generally short-lived. They last between a handful of seconds and a few minutes.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games The Official Game: Small Game of Tennis



Rocket league

Now heat up the engines, since we now offer you to go on the hats of wheels in the free-to-play Rocket League. For those who do not know the proposal of Psyonix, know that it takes up to the letter or almost the rules of football, with the difference that the players here are not sportsmen with cleats, but indeed real cars. This crazy proposal promises matches as short as they are intense. As a reminder, the title is playable locally against the AI ​​or online and includes a very nice Customization mode, ideal for having style on the field.

Rocket League: the Aston Martin joins the cast of the game!

Among Us

Let’s not forget the sensation of the year 2020, namely Among Us! InnerSloth’s exclusively multiplayer production propels a handful of players aboard a ship. But, as you probably already know, like the Werewolves of Thiercelieux, among its participants is an impostor who is responsible for killing the rest of the crew. If you play as the impostor, then your goal is perfect, but as a simple member of the ship’s squadron, your goal is to complete a succession of tasks in different rooms as quickly as possible while trying to find the traitor. . Fun and intense, the game is playable on PC as well as on consoles, tablets and smartphones.

Among Us: studio reveals plans for 2021 in new trailer

Super Meat Boy

If you want a challenge, this time we suggest you turn to the unmissable Super Meat Boy. The title of Edmund McMillen, Tommy Refenes and Kyle Pulver puts you in the shoes of a piece of meat which, to save his sweetheart, intends to survey dozens and dozens of levels. But beware, although these different levels are made up of a multitude of tricky traps. The player must then use his speed, but also his skill, to tame these hostile environments as quickly as possible. If the idea appeals to you, but you want to live the experience in a group, note that the excellent Cloudberry Kingdom offers the same kind of experience, then, at your controllers.

Super Meat Boy: A boss runs a lot!

Golf Club: Wasteland

Forget the stress of competition or completion, far from Super Meat Boy, Golf Club: Wasteland, the creation of Demagog Studio, takes the player into a world, certainly post-apocalyptic, but also very relaxing. In this relaxing adventure lasting up to three hours, you play as an astronaut with a passion for golf. The hero then appropriates planet Earth and rearranges it in his own way to create a gigantic 18 holes. As you can see, the player must now play with his club, but also with his dexterity, to complete this golf course like no other.

Golf Club Wasteland: 18 holes in a post-apocalyptic universe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

We end with the biggest success of the Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe! If you want to have fun on the train for a few minutes or with three of your friends for an evening, this is the game for you. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe indeed promises many hours of fun with no less than 48 colorful circuits to run at full speed and a large handful of playable characters. In addition to Mario and his friends, also note that there are some surprise guests straight from the Nintendo universe, starting with Marie from Animal Crossing and Link, the hero of The Legend of Zelda saga.