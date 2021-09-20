“Pac Man”, legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao, presidential candidate

He made his decision a few weeks after his last professional fight, an August 22 loss in Las Vegas to Cuban Yordenis Ugas.

“The time has come, we are ready to take up the challenge of the presidency.” Boxer Manny Pacquiao, lifted out of poverty to become a ring star and national hero, announced his candidacy for the May 2022 presidential election in the Philippines on Sunday (September 19).

The 42-year-old boxer has agreed to run for a breakaway faction in President Rodrigo Duterte’s party, the PDP-Laban. Manny Pacquiao made his decision a few weeks after his last professional fight, an August 22 loss in Las Vegas to Cuban Yordenis Ugas.

The only boxer to have been world champion in eight different weight classes, “Pac Man” is a huge source of pride for Filipinos. As a child, he lived on the streets before entering professional boxing in January 1995 for a purse of 1,000 pesos (19 euros) and subsequently amassing a fortune estimated at over $ 500 million.





Manny Pacquiao entered politics in 2010, when he was elected MP, before becoming a senator in 2016. He has sometimes sparked controversy with his statements in favor of the death penalty or hostile to homosexuality.

But he is deeply popular in the archipelago of 110 million people, where his generosity and his path to success as he was born into extreme poverty are deeply admired.