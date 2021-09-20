Paris 2024: construction permit suspended for the Aubervilliers Olympic swimming pool

In Paris’ bid for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Aubervilliers was to host the Olympic basin and despite the Parisian defeat, the state had promised the city that the equipment would see the light of day. The ace. The planned pool is now intended for the training of athletes in 2024 and then for the practice of residents who will also be able to enjoy a solarium, also contested by opponents of the equipment. The cost of the project amounts to € 33 million, one third of which is financed by the Olympic Works Delivery Company (Solideo).