Paris 2024: construction permit suspended for the Aubervilliers Olympic swimming pool

Will the city of Aubervilliers, in Seine-Saint-Denis, see its Olympic swimming pool one day rise from the ground? This is the question that we can ask ourselves after the Administrative Court of Appeal of Paris suspended, Monday by summary, the building permit for its future basin, filed on July 21. The equipment is contested by a collective of residents and associations because it encroaches in particular on part of the city’s allotment gardens.
In Paris’ bid for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Aubervilliers was to host the Olympic basin and despite the Parisian defeat, the state had promised the city that the equipment would see the light of day. The ace. The planned pool is now intended for the training of athletes in 2024 and then for the practice of residents who will also be able to enjoy a solarium, also contested by opponents of the equipment. The cost of the project amounts to € 33 million, one third of which is financed by the Olympic Works Delivery Company (Solideo).
“Public equipment that the inhabitants need”
” The city of Aubervilliers currently has only one swimming pool for a city of nearly 90,000 inhabitants and wished to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, to finance a large part of this public equipment. which the inhabitants need so much », Explains Karine Franclet, mayor of Aubervilliers in a press release published on Monday, specifying that“One in two children in the department arrives in 6th without knowing how to swim “.
The elected therefore decided to appeal in cassation to the Council of State ” on the request for the execution of the works pending the main judgment “. Not without having first organized a ” Exceptional municipal council to resolve the problem raised by the judge on the lack of authorization to present the building permit on behalf of the municipality “.
The financial participation of the Solideo called into question?
La Solideo and the Paris 2024 committee did not want to react immediately. But even before the Court renders its decision, Stéphane Troussel, president of the department of Seine-Saint-Denis, explained Monday morning that ” court rulings can cause delays, which can result in sites not being selected “. Before continuing: ” If the calendar does not allow the pool to be marked as a training site, the Solideo will raise the debate »Of its financial contribution.
He took the example of the training pool project in Noisy-le-Sec, also in Seine-Saint-Denis, which was abandoned last April. If the scenario were to happen again, the President of the General Council is already warning: ” I don’t intend Seine-Saint-Denis to lose its credits. “