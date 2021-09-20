Paris FC denounces “an attempted racketeering”

Five months after being pinned by Fifa for a supposed “relay transfer” with Angers SCO, Paris FC was shut out at the start of the week. In a press release, the Ligue 2 club welcomes this decision and counterattacks.

Some respite, and a little anger, too. Sanctioned at the end of April by Fifa – like the Angers club – for an alleged violation of the regulations on relay transfers, and then banned from recruiting for a registration period, Paris FC learned this Monday its laundering by the appeals committee of the international body, which “considered that the evidence presented by the two clubs was sufficient to invalidate the presumption of transfer-relay”.

Obviously happy to have won in appeal, the Parisian club does not hide its satisfaction. “Paris FC welcomes the decision of Fifa, which has seen the clubs’ unwillingness to circumvent the regulations,” he said in a statement.





“A clear impact on the image of the club”

However, Paris FC also considers having suffered from this affair. And hints that some people have tried to harm him. “Despite the positive outcome of this case, Paris FC recalls that this unfounded and disproportionate decision had a clear impact on the image of the club, the statement continued. identify those who are at the origin of this malicious accusation and who have engaged in an attempted racketeering, as futile as it is scandalous. He trusts the international organization to put the perpetrators out of harm’s way. “

Also cleared, and relieved, the Angers SCO told him “to take note of the decision of the appeals committee”, and recalls less vehemently that he “can now recruit freely”.

A “relay transfer” is a practice prohibited since 2020 which aims to circumvent certain obligations of buying clubs, such as training compensation. In the case of Angers and Paris FC, suspicion centered on the transfer of French striker Kevin Bemanga (23) who, after playing in the amateur leagues in Spain, had signed his first professional contract in July 2020 to Paris FC, before being transferred a month later to Angers, without ever having worn the Parisian jersey in competition. The player plays today with the Angers reserve, in the fourth division.

After their sanction, the two clubs appealed, and Fifa then suspended the ban on transfers, which allowed them to strengthen during the last summer transfer window.