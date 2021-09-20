Paris Stock Exchange: Asia in troubled waters

First, there is the China Evergrande situation. The Chinese real estate developer is sinking again as it defaults on interest on its debt today. The Chinese authorities do not seem to want to whistle the end of the purge, because they plan to send a powerful message to all Evergrande in the country. But a real debacle of the promoter would have negative consequences for the Chinese economy, with repercussions in several sectors of activity. The majority of financiers do not see in this file a “Lehman Brothers moment“, the bank symbol of the crisis of 2008. But it is a major event of the re-entry which, because of its serial format is all the more destabilizing.

Second hot topic, the debate on inflation was not buried by the slowdown in price increases observed in the United States in August. “Natural gas prices jump as winter months are not yet here“, headlines the Wall Street Journal, when the front page of Les Echos is devoted to”The worrying surge in energy pricesIt is the last subject of tension to enter the equation and a thorny issue for Western political leaders as winter approaches. Unless you listen to Oracle Boris Johnson for whom the outbreak is temporary Still, by dint of piling up the price increases, the bill begins to be salty.

To these two events, we must add the debates in the United States on the policy of the White House and the debt ceiling. The first subject becomes problematic because tensions have arisen in the Democratic camp on the pharaonic spending plan and the way to finance it. The fact that the project gets stuck in Camp Biden is not a very good sign. As it comes at a time when it is necessary to renegotiate the famous federal debt ceiling, which will require a compromise between the two camps, we feel that politics will take precedence over economics in Washington. I could also talk about the important elections that are looming in Germany next Sunday or the tensions that have arisen in the Western camp since Canberra turned its back on Paris on its fleet of submarines. But I am far from being sufficiently competent in this area to discuss the issues with you.

What I do know, however, is that the sum of these unknowns is starting to dull investor confidence, while the US central bank will position itself on Wednesday on the content of its future monetary policy. The market still believes that the Fed is preparing its weapons to reduce its asset buyback program at the end of the year, while pushing back the prospect of a rate hike as much as possible. The choice of words, already so precise usually, will be all the more important.

This morning, markets are closed for a public holiday in Japan, mainland China and Korea. Suffice to say that the session is a bit truncated in Asia. But not particularly exciting, since at the time of this writing, Hong Kong is taking another slap in the face, down 4% mainly because of real estate values ​​in the wake of Evergrande. The commodities sector is just as nervous after Beijing’s statements suggesting that China will act on excessive price spills, no doubt by playing on its strategic reserves. The Australian ASX, rich in mining stocks, fell 2%, led by its heavyweights Fortescue, Rio Tinto and BHP.

The CAC40 fell 1.6% to 6466 points at the opening.

The economic highlights of the day

The German producer price index for August (8:00 a.m.) will precede the NAHB’s US real estate index for September (4:00 p.m.).

The euro fell to 1.17115 USD. An ounce of gold drops below the 1750 USD mark. In the oil market, a barrel of Brent trades 74.90 USD and a barrel WTI 71.40 USD. In the 10-year sovereign debt market, the yield on the T-Bond climbed to 1.36% and that of the Bund to -0.28%. Bitcoin is losing ground to $ 45,700.

The main changes in recommendations





Air Liquide: Cowen raises its price target from 170 to 175 EUR.

ASM International: Barclays moves from overweighting to online by targeting EUR 370.

Belimo: Berenberg switches from holding to buying with a target of CHF 645.

BHP: Berenberg switches from buy to hold, aiming for 2300 GBp.

Cellnex: RBC starts outperformance monitoring targeting EUR 65.

Equinor: AlphaValue goes from selling to lightening by targeting NOK 190.

HeidelbergCement: JP Morgan moves from neutral to underweight targeting EUR 70.

Holcim: JP Morgan moves from overweighting to neutral targeting CHF 57.

Innate Pharma: Evercore raises ADR target from 6 to 10 USD.

Knaus Tabbert: AlphaValue starts buy tracking targeting 87.70 EUR.

Naked Wines: Liberum goes from keep to sell targeting 750 GBp.

Novartis: Deutsche Bank switches from hold to sell targeting CHF 70.

Rockwool: Societe Generale moves from sell to hold targeting DKK 3450.

Sika: Societe Generale switches from holding to buying by targeting CHF 410.

Teleperformance: HSBC raises its price target from 405 to 500 EUR.

Vifor: Research Partners moves from sell to hold targeting CHF 114.

In France

Important (and less important) announcements

Vivendi has its musical subsidiary Universal Music Group, valued at € 33 billion, listed in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

AirAsia has reached an agreement with Airbus to restructure a large order of A320neo Family aircraft.

Alstom will supply 25 X’Trapolis commuter trains to Melbourne.

Sanofi publishes positive data during ESMO on Libtayo in combination with chemotherapy significantly improves overall survival in patients with advanced NSCLC.

Rumors are swelling around Atos: Thales and Sopra Steria are on the lookout for the case, according to BFM.

Icade is investing in an office building in Marseille.

Europcar is targeting € 110 million in EBITDA this year.

Ipsen publishes positive data for Cabometyx presented at ESMO.

OSE Immuno reports positive data for Tedopi to ESMO.

Nexans sells cables for two nuclear power plant projects in China.

Neoen receives the green light for the financing of its giant wind power project in Australia.

Mauna Kea raises € 12.5 million via ABSA.

The OVH IPO project resurfaces with a fundraising objective of € 400 million.

Hoffmann Green Cement, Ecoslops, ST Dupont, Theradiag and Baccarat have published their accounts.

In the world

Important announcements (and others)

Deutsche Lufthansa launches a capital increase of € 2.1 billion. Conversely, International Consolidated Airlines does not intend to solicit its shareholders.

China Evergrande’s descent into hell continues on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Royal Dutch Shell plans to start large-scale production of sustainable aviation fuel by 2025.

The United States opens a new legal front against Takata after new discoveries of defective airbags.

ENI mandates JP Morgan to sell a minority stake in its power generation subsidiary Enipower.

Brookfield Asset Management is proposing an offer of $ 6.96 billion (AUD 2.50 per share) for AusNet.

Transurban will pay AUD 11.1 billion (around $ 8.06 billion) to upgrade from 51 to 100% of WestConnex, the longest network of automobile tunnels in the country.

Prudential will raise $ 2.9 billion in Hong Kong.

SSE denies rumors of a split.

The investment companies Tiedemann and Alvarium will merge and go public via the SPAC Cartesian Growth Corp, on the basis of a valuation of $ 1.4 billion.

Vattenfall is raising its environmental targets and aiming for a zero emissions target by 2040.

Sensirion invests in diagnostics by acquiring Aisight.

Honda Motor is targeting annual sales of 70,000 Prologue electric vehicles in the United States starting in 2024.

ABB and Microsoft extend their partnership.

Main results publications. Lennar, Sydney Airport …