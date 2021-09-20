Pascal Gastien (Clermont Foot): “The red card is not severe, it is unfair …”

Pascal Gastien (Clermont Foot coach): “I would like someone to show me a single image where Johan makes a mistake on Franck.

He says he’s hanging a blow to the head, I think he’s lying. I’m waiting to see an image where we see this.

From what I saw, it is not harsh, it is unfair. I’m not happy. There are some problems … I hope that the problems will be resolved quickly and that we will be able to have the same championship as everyone else. “

Michel Der Zakarian (Brest coach) : “Our first half hour was not good. We could have scored at the end of the first half but we made bad choices.





We are fortunate enough to score in the second half but we didn’t know how to do what was necessary to win.

At times, we carry the ball too much, we have to make it run faster. Romain Faivre has three situations to strike on goal but he does not. We must strike at the goal! I’m very happy to come back to Clermont but what mattered to me was to come and win here. “

Franck Honorat (Stade Brestois striker): “We were lax for 30 minutes. I think we had to go and squeeze them. In the second half, we tried to play ball. We have to keep working. We arrive five or six times in the opponent’s box and we don’t shoot. “

“I take a little kick in the head on the red card (exclusion of J. Gastien, nldr), that’s how it is, it’s football.” Franck Honorat.

Cédric Hountondji (Clermont Foot defender): “I think that before the red card, we have a good handle on the game. We are not giving up but we will not be able to come back to score each time.

We will have to avoid taking goals and scoring the first.

Everyone wants to do well even if for the moment, it does not work. Everyone was a bit disappointed in the locker room but that’s a good point nonetheless. We have to win the next game. The defeat in Paris did not affect us. The gap with this team is too big. “