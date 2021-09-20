Payet stood out greatly with McCourt

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: Florian Thauvin’s assessment in the Marseille city

The clear victory of OM yesterday at the Orange Vélodrome against Stade Rennais (2-0) made it possible to understand that Jorge Sampaoli’s squad was safe and could perhaps go and titillate PSG this season.

Jorge Sampaoli was satisfied with the overall performance of his troops but insisted on highlighting the leading role of Dimitri Payet in his rotation. “Dimitri is a fundamental player for us, for our system. We were sure he was going to respond, ”admitted the OM coach at a press conference.

The Argentine technician does not say so well since Rudi Garcia and André Villas-Boas had the same opinion on Payet before him. Otherwise, why would the 34-year-old attacking midfielder become OM’s most capped player in L1 yesterday under Frank Mc Court (136, tied with Hiroki Sakai)?

🇫🇷 Dimitri Payet (136 appearances) becomes OM’s most capped player in L1 under Frank Mc Court tied with Hiroki Sakai. #OMSRFC #TeamOM pic.twitter.com/UClRTxZo16

