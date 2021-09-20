More

    Payet stood out greatly with McCourt

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club OM: Florian Thauvin’s assessment in the Marseille city

    The clear victory of OM yesterday at the Orange Vélodrome against Stade Rennais (2-0) made it possible to understand that Jorge Sampaoli’s squad was safe and could perhaps go and titillate PSG this season.

    Jorge Sampaoli was satisfied with the overall performance of his troops but insisted on highlighting the leading role of Dimitri Payet in his rotation. “Dimitri is a fundamental player for us, for our system. We were sure he was going to respond, ”admitted the OM coach at a press conference.

    The Argentine technician does not say so well since Rudi Garcia and André Villas-Boas had the same opinion on Payet before him. Otherwise, why would the 34-year-old attacking midfielder become OM’s most capped player in L1 yesterday under Frank Mc Court (136, tied with Hiroki Sakai)?

    to summarize

    Dimitri Payet took part in OM’s solid victory on Sunday against Stade Rennais on Matchday 6 of Ligue 1 (2-0). This is not a first for the 34-year-old attacking midfielder, already used to shining under the McCourt era.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleEthereum on the loose – ETH flees centralized platforms at an unprecedented rate
    Next articlePersona celebrates its 25th anniversary, the first announcements!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC