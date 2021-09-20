Peugeot 308 SW: 180 hp rechargeable hybrid test

If the SUVs will have had the skin of the minivans, the survivors now counting on the fingers of two hands, they have not yet managed to expel the station wagons from the catalogs of many European manufacturers. Proof of this is with Peugeot, which also declines its new 308 as a SW station wagon, a body which all in all respects a long tradition with the lion manufacturer. But, between the cubes with wheels of the past whose form could not hide the function and the very last lioness, there is a world, since in the practical spirit this station wagon also associates a sense of aesthetics …

1. Pretty trunk

With 27 cm more than the sedan, (ie 4.64 m long), impossible to confuse the 308 SW with its sister. Moreover if these two models are common cause for the front part, the station wagon plays its own score from the central upright. The roof extends as does the wheelbase, stretched 5.7 cm (2.73 m). The goal? Offer a good load capacity which goes from 412 l for the sedan to 608 l here under the luggage cover. If it’s a little less for the plug-in hybrid version here on test (548 l) with a battery that nibbles the space under the floor, there is still plenty to put.

In this practical sense, amplified by an electric tailgate (unfortunately unavailable on the first levels of finishes) or a luggage cover erased with a caress of the hand and finally files that fold down by simply pulling on a handle from the chest, the 308 SW has an original stern with a “beak” which is reminiscent of certain BMW creations. Small important point to note in terms of modularity, the seat backs now fold in three parts (40/20/40) against two front, which allows to travel comfortably two behind with in the middle of the skis, a good idea taken again. ..to the German breaks.

2. Pleasant to drive

Those who prefer a station wagon to an SUV often have a good argument: driving pleasure. In this regard, this new 308 SW will not disappoint them. As at the wheel of the sedan, we are seated 2 cm lower than in the previous generation and we find the same and good compromise with on the one hand a very rigorous road behavior and a communicative direction and on the other, a comfort in progress. Note also that if Peugeot has strengthened the rear springs for its station wagon (to compensate for the effects of heavy loads), this has no impact on comfort, of a very good level including for the sporty GT connotation finish here the test wearing large 18-inch rims.





3. Tone in a plug-in hybrid

The other good point comes from the mechanical part. With 180 hp, the wisest plug-in hybrid proposal already offers more than enough performance. It must be said that if it shows a power deficit with the 225 hp, (its 1.6 turbo is here deflated to 150 hp against 180 hp to its big sister), the cumulative torque with the 110 hp electric motor integrated into the gearbox. speeds are identical (360 Nm). We could just regret a lack of smoothness when starting the thermal engine, a brake pedal difficult to dose and a high weight ransom of hybridization (1,659 kg here according to Peugeot), faults that we have already reported for the sedan . But not enough to make a drama of it. And it is obviously possible, PHEV obliges, to drive entirely electric for several tens of kilometers. The most annoying behind the wheel of this station wagon remains the problematic readability of the meter screen, the same (and big) defect of this new 308 with which it obviously shares its spectacular dashboard.

4. A little more expensive than the sedan

Available with the same engines as the sedan with, as a basic proposition, a three-cylinder turbo gasoline only associated with a manual gearbox, the 308 SW is obviously a little more expensive. The price difference (+ € 1,000) is not however abysmal and above all the range (from € 25,800) starts at a softer price than the SUV 3008 (€ 31,950 minimum) at which this station wagon could well stealing a few clients, particularly from businesses. On this subject Peugeot does not hide it, the latter represent 70% of the customers of this type of bodywork and it is especially for them that this PHEV version of 180 hp is dedicated. Be careful, however. If fiscally choosing a plug-in hybrid is a good idea, in use it will be necessary to connect the car as often as possible for the business to be profitable. For very high mileage, opting for the 130 hp BlueHDi diesel is worth considering …

