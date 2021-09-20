Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDi 130 test (2021): the 308 of companies

If we are to believe the automotive news, the electric car will reign supreme soon. In real life, however, habits are tough, especially on the business side, which often need models that can go far and long without being dependent on a charging station. This is why the 308 still welcomes a diesel in its range. Likewise, it is available in a SW version for companies keen on loading volume.

This new 308 station wagon is also aimed at individuals thanks to its aesthetics sharper than ever. With its elusive rear and very sculpted tailgate, it seems to play hunting breaks, taking the road 508 SW as a model. A bias made possible by its increased length of 6 cm compared to the old model. As before, its wheelbase is 5.5 cm longer than that of the sedan. This could seem a good omen for the livability and the available cargo volume. But not everything is so simple, as we will see.



Peugeot 308 SW price

It goes without saying, but goes even better by saying it: the 308 SW benefits from the same engines and the same range as the sedan and takes up its plug-in hybrid versions, not always easy to integrate into a station wagon. The additional cost of this bodywork is € 1,000 all round, which corresponds to the average for the segment: Renault demands the same amount for the Mégane Estate. Compared to the old model, the range is seriously reduced since it skips the 2.0 diesel to offer only the 1.5 BlueHDi 130 hp in manual and automatic transmission.

The now well-known EAT8 is however de rigueur on the top-of-the-range GT and GT Pack finishes. Enough to display a more than pretty price of € 38,100 for our test car. It is true that this one shines by its very complete equipment of which its predecessor could not benefit. Moreover, for an equivalent finish, the price difference compared to the 308 SW II remains contained since the increase is only 450 € for the SW BlueHDi 130 EAT8 GT. Finally, note that, despite the absence of micro-hybridization, the diesel variant completely escapes the ecological penalty, at least until the end of the year. The amount of TVS to which it is subject for companies also remains under the bar of 200 €.



Driving

Like the predecessor, the 308 SW adopts stiffer suspension settings compared to the sedan to better support the load. This probably explains this, its road behavior differs little. Excellent news for driving precision, which remains one of the sharpest at the moment, especially in this diesel version which knows how to contain its mass… even if the latter has seriously increased (1,400 kg against 1,320 kg for the 308 SW II).

The downforce is straightforward, the level of grip is high, and the braking and steering precision is clearly superior to what the Hybrid 225 sedan offers that we were able to test. At most, we can note a lower propensity to wind in the bends than the 308 II. The comfort remains at a very high level, including at the rear, which is not so common. Let it be said: the 308 in this version remains the “boss” of the segment in terms of chassis, as they say in good sports reports.

We therefore regret the absence of thermal models of higher power. Certainly, the 1.5 BlueHDi does not demerit, especially as it forms a couple always very well matched with the EAT8 transmission which stacks up the reports with smoothness and efficiency. But we are a little unsatisfied in the chapter times. Unfortunately, there are no more 308s combining such efficiency of running gear with an engine up to the task … At good speed, we appreciate the silence of operation, the diesel moderating its slamming and the aerodynamic noises being very well controlled. However, it is for his reduced appetite that we buy such a motor. We weren’t impressed with the numbers on our specimen, which ranged from 6 l / 100 km in poured driving to 7.5 l / 100 / km at high pace on a twisty, mountainous course. We will wait until we can make a long trip on the motorway to form a definitive opinion on the subject.







Inside the Peugeot 308 SW



Competetion

If the wave of SUVs has dented the popularity of compact station wagons, competition remains numerous. Among the French, the Renault Megane Estate is no longer offered, too, in a single diesel version (115 hp). It is billed at € 36,000 for the top-of-the-range RS Line finish – a lower price than that of the 308 -, but its equipment is not as complete. Among the preferred targets of the 308 is the Volkswagen Golf SW. Its closest engine is the 2.0 TDI 150 hp DSG7. Power that comes at a high price: € 40,480 with a high-end R-Line finish.

Ford for its part still offers two diesel engines of 120 hp and 150 hp on its Focus SW, in manual and automatic gearbox. Better, the oval constructor literally breaks the prices since it offers 120 hp BVA for € 32,400 in ST Line X finish … not to mention the massive discounts granted automatically. Lovers of volume will finally turn to the Skoda Octavia Combi and its 640 liters of trunk. He does not oppose a finish equivalent to the GT Pack of the Peugeot but asks € 36,900 in the Style 2.0 TDI 150 hp DSG7 version rather well equipped.

Discover the results of the test, the technical sheet and the options on the next page.