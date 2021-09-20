Pfizer to ask to open its vaccine to children aged 5 to 11

PeopleImages via Getty Images Pfizer and BioNTech have unveiled the first results of their clinical trial in children aged 5 to 11 for their vaccine against Covid-19.

SCIENCE – Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Monday, September 20, the first results of a clinical trial verifying the efficacy and safety of their vaccine in children aged 5 to 11. The two companies plan to pass this data on to regulators and apply for marketing authorization in the United States and Europe.

While vaccination is progressing and 50 million French people have received a first dose, the coronavirus is circulating less and less on the territory. But it decreases slightly in one age group: children under 10, who are today the most contaminated after people from 20 to 39 years old. A combined effect of the vaccination of the elderly and the high infectivity of the Delta variant.

The situation is similar in most heavily vaccinated countries and that is why Pfizer intends to apply for marketing authorization for its vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old.

A lower dose of vaccine for the youngest

The company said in a statement that the treatment produced as many antibodies as in adolescents and did not appear to cause more side effects. Emmanuel Macron had said at the beginning of September that he would wait for the opinion of scientists to open the vaccination to those under 12 years old.

Several researchers interviewed by StatNews welcomed the initial results which were encouraging, but still limited. First, because the detailed data has not been published. Then, because the real effectiveness could not be verified: only the occurrence of antibodies.

The 2,268 children aged 5 to 11 in the clinical trial received three times less vaccine than adults and adolescents, so that it is better tolerated by the body.

The level of antibodies produced and the side effects developed were compared to people aged 16 to 25 who had been vaccinated. A group of volunteers also received a placebo (an injection of salt water instead of the vaccine).





The benefit-risk of the vaccine to be decided

If these data are reassuring, European and American regulators will have to decide a key question: what is the benefit-risk ratio of this anti-Covid-19 vaccine for children?

We have seen in particular, in adolescents and young adults, that RNA vaccines were associated with very rare cases of myocarditis, cardiac inflammation requiring hospitalization, but well managed. For adolescents, according to the CDC (the US health agency), the risk-benefit is clear. Even for men (more affected by myocarditis), a million vaccinated would be accompanied by about 70 cases. But at the same time, it helps prevent 215 hospitalizations, 71 resuscitations and two deaths.