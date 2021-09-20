Pfizer to ask to open its vaccine to children aged 5 to 11

PeopleImages via Getty Images
SCIENCE – Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Monday, September 20, the first results of a clinical trial verifying the efficacy and safety of their vaccine in children aged 5 to 11. The two companies plan to pass this data on to regulators and apply for marketing authorization in the United States and Europe.
While vaccination is progressing and 50 million French people have received a first dose, the coronavirus is circulating less and less on the territory. But it decreases slightly in one age group: children under 10, who are today the most contaminated after people from 20 to 39 years old. A combined effect of the vaccination of the elderly and the high infectivity of the Delta variant.
The situation is similar in most heavily vaccinated countries and that is why Pfizer intends to apply for marketing authorization for its vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old.
A lower dose of vaccine for the youngest
The company said in a statement that the treatment produced as many antibodies as in adolescents and did not appear to cause more side effects. Emmanuel Macron had said at the beginning of September that he would wait for the opinion of scientists to open the vaccination to those under 12 years old.
Several researchers interviewed by StatNews welcomed the initial results which were encouraging, but still limited. First, because the detailed data has not been published. Then, because the real effectiveness could not be verified: only the occurrence of antibodies.
The 2,268 children aged 5 to 11 in the clinical trial received three times less vaccine than adults and adolescents, so that it is better tolerated by the body.
The level of antibodies produced and the side effects developed were compared to people aged 16 to 25 who had been vaccinated. A group of volunteers also received a placebo (an injection of salt water instead of the vaccine).
The benefit-risk of the vaccine to be decided
If these data are reassuring, European and American regulators will have to decide a key question: what is the benefit-risk ratio of this anti-Covid-19 vaccine for children?
We have seen in particular, in adolescents and young adults, that RNA vaccines were associated with very rare cases of myocarditis, cardiac inflammation requiring hospitalization, but well managed. For adolescents, according to the CDC (the US health agency), the risk-benefit is clear. Even for men (more affected by myocarditis), a million vaccinated would be accompanied by about 70 cases. But at the same time, it helps prevent 215 hospitalizations, 71 resuscitations and two deaths.
CDC
It remains to be seen whether the benefit-risk balance will also be positive for the youngest. Calculations will surely be made, but there is a possible bias: we do not know exactly the number of cases of myocarditis associated with the vaccine in this age group. However, a clinical trial can never give an answer to this last question. What we know, when we test a vaccine on thousands of people, is that there is no frequent risk of having an adverse effect. But when the risk is very rare, it is invisible.
On myocarditis, for example, even in the populations most at risk today (men aged 12 to 17), there are only 70 cases per million vaccinated, or less than one person in 15,000. It would take a clinical trial on tens of thousands of children to hope to perceive a possible effect; which is not possible.
This is why, as for all the other vaccines already authorized (more details on this subject in our dedicated article), a follow-up of the state of health of the vaccinated will be set up if the solution of Pfizer is authorized by Europe for the youngest, in order to check the benefit-risk balance on a day-to-day basis.
See also on The HuffPost: 50 million vaccinated – the graph race that shows the French progress