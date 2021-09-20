Philippe Etchebest: Former Top Chef hired in his restaurants! He explains himself …

This Monday, September 20, 2021, M6 launches the seventh season ofTop Chef Objective. The great novelty of this edition is the Top Chef Academy, a military training camp to allow apprentices to be prepared before the great adventure. Top chef ! Philippe Etchebest, still at the helm of the show, takes care to support his candidates, from the first show … to the end, even off cameras.

At the beginning of September, during the press conference ofTop Chef Objective, the famous Bordeaux restaurateur clearly shows his ambitions: “Put all the chances on the side of the candidates to hope to take the winner to the final of Top Chef! “This is how, in addition to pure culinary training, Philippe Etchebest psychologically prepares the participants.”I try to spend time off camera with them, to debrief, discuss“, he confides. In short, it is a complete follow-up that he offers, even after the competition!





Indeed, if he does not “do not spare“the candidates during the competition, afterwards, he pampers them. The former acolyte of Michel Sarran hired two candidates fromTop Chef Objective. Charline, winner in 2020, “is going very very well“.”She worked at Fourth wall with me. And there, she leaves for new adventures with her boyfriend, launches Philippe Etchebest. She arrived as a clerk, she was spinning a little. She has integrated well, really fucked up.“Another recruit, Camille Maury, who won Top Chef Objective in 2018. “She will join the brigade of my new restaurant in Chartrons, in Bordeaux“, he confides. It is there”continuity after the TV program for those who want to go a long way“with the chef.

Remember that Philippe Etchebest has already proposed to a candidate Top chef to join him at the restaurant … well before his participation! This is Bruno Aubin, seen in 2021 during the season won by Mohamed Cheikh. “I could have worked for him because at the end of my internship he offered me a job. I had refused because I was a little too young, I favored studies. But I always said to myself that if he opened something in Paris, why not work there “, he told us exclusively last March. A collaboration is therefore not impossible …