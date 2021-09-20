Photovoltaic windows are coming

The technology of organic photovoltaic cells is promising. But the latter still suffer from an insufficient lifespan. Researchers may have found a way to prolong their effectiveness for up to 30 years.

From solar panels on the roof, it’s good. But if you double them by photovoltaic panels on the Windows, it’s even better. The trouble is that the silicon is not transparent. This is why researchers have for some time been exploring other materials capable of collecting energy from the Sun. Organic materials. And some are quite effective.

Solar cells based on what physicists call non-fullerene acceptors – remember that fullerenes are molecules composed of many atoms of carbon – and which incorporate sulfur, thus achieve yields of 18%. As much as silicon cells. Unfortunately, they suffer from a short duration of life.

But the work of an international team could be a game-changer. Today, researchers explain that non-fullerene acceptors contain weak bonds which easily dissociate under the effect of photons, especially ultraviolet photons coming from the sun.





Here, the structure imagined by the researchers for their photovoltaic cell. © Kan Ding, University of Michigan

Layers of protection

To counter this, the researchers chose to add a layer of zinc oxide – an ingredient found even in sun creams – on the face of the panel exposed to the sun. To prevent it weakening the absorber of light, the researchers added a buffer layer of carbon-based material. As well as another fullerene buffer layer on the side of theelectrode.

The tests carried out subsequently showed that such photovoltaic solar cells would still operate at 80% of their maximum efficiency after 30 years. Before they come to equip our windows, however, researchers will have to further improve their transparency. Today it is only 40% – they are targeting 60%. And they hope to succeed in increasing their efficiency, from 10 to 15%. All with manufacturing costs a priori relatively weak.

