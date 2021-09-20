Picasso’s daughter sells nine of the painter’s works to France as part of a tax arrangement

Six paintings, two sculptures and a sketchbook. Nine works by Pablo Picasso were sold to France by his daughter Maya Widmaier-Picasso as part of a donation, announced the ministers of culture, Roselyne Bachelot, and of the economy and finance, Bruno Le Maire, Monday, September 20.

“It is an honor for our country to welcome new works by Picasso. They enrich and expand our cultural heritage ”, wrote Bruno Le Maire on his Twitter account. Le Figaro and BFM had previously reported that Picasso’s daughter had decided to make this donation.

During a press conference on Monday at the Picasso Museum in Paris, only one work was presented to the press: a cubist painting from 1938 called Child with pacifier sitting under a chair. According to Olivier Widmaier-Picasso, grandson of the artist, present at the press conference alongside his sister Diana, this painting represents his mother Maya. The oldest painting in this collection dates from 1895; this is the portrait of Picasso’s father, Don José Ruiz.





Works visible in April 2022

These works will enter the national collections at the Picasso Museum in 2022, said Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot, adding that they will be presented in their entirety to the public from April 2022. “It is with deep emotion that I come to celebrate the entry into the national collections” of this donation, said the minister who mentioned a “Exceptional event”.

Created by the law of December 31, 1968, the giving in payment is an operation allowing the payment of a tax debt by the delivery of works of art, books, collectibles, documents of high value historical or artistic. The total amount of the collection was not specified, the ministers arguing for tax secrecy.

