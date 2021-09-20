Pippa Middleton chic and bohemian at the wedding of her brother James: her look finally unveiled

Pippa Middleton flaunts a bohemian chic style at her brother’s wedding. On September 11, the 38-year-old young woman attended the wedding of James Middleton and his French wife Alizée Thévenet. The ceremony took place in Bormes-les-Mimosas (Var), in the south of France. Kate and James Middleton’s sister’s outfit was noticed by the royalfashionpolice Instagram account. On the picture, Pippa Middleton exults! She does not hide her happiness for her brother and his young wife. For the occasion, the young woman wore a long floral dress with ruffles, delicately belted at the waist. A very elegant outfit signed by Beulah London. The photo and other D-Day snaps were shared by the newlywed couple to Hello! September 27, in exchange for a donation to the Pets As Therapy association. And for those who have fallen for this dress, the model which also exists in blue, still available for sale at a price of 513 euros.





As for the young bride, she chose the wedding dress of her mother-in-law Carole Middleton. “My borrowed something was actually my dress, the one my mother-in-law Carole had last worn 41 years ago on her wedding day in June 1980,” explains the 32-year-old. A dress she tried on during the first lockdown, when she was with her in-laws at their home in Bucklebury (Berkshire). “It always bothered me that wedding dresses were not worn (…)

Read more on the GALA website

“You are there, never far”: Dominique Lagrou-Sempère does not forget her late husband

Elizabeth II annoyed by Charles and his plans for a future king

Funeral of René Malleville: the strong gesture of the family of Bernard Tapie

“I’d rather die with you”: Mike Horn gives heartbreaking secrets about his wife’s death

Kate and William, Camilla and Charles … Royal Quartet for a big people evening