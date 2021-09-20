‘Pochettino made a big mistake taking Messi out’ says Rothen

Jérôme Rothen does not understand why Mauricio Pochettino decided to replace Lionel Messi during the match between PSG and OL this Sunday at Parc des Princes (2-1). In “Rothen ignites” this Monday on RMC, he lamented this choice of the Parisian coach.

Everyone only talks about that. More than the head of Mauro Icardi, the disputed penalty obtained by Neymar or the performance of Lucas Paqueta. Mauricio Pochettino has decided to replace Lionel Messi fifteen minutes from the end of the match between PSG and OL, this Sunday at the end of the 6th day of Ligue 1 (2-1). After complaining about the knees, the Argentine striker let his staff know he could continue. The score was then 1-1. But Pochettino decided as a precaution to take out his 34-year-old star, who didn’t like it at all and let it be known. A scene that tarnished its grand premiere at the Parc des Princes in the red and blue jersey.

“There was a total incomprehension. We saw it, Lionel Messi wanted to stay on the ground, explains Jérôme Rothen this Monday on RMC, in” Rothen ignites. “Pochettino made his decision in his soul and conscience. Where I find it completely inappropriate for Pochettino is that he has never been like this with the other stars of the team. Since he arrived, whether it was Neymar or Mbappé, he always left them on the pitch, even when they were bad. He always protected them. In terms of status and aura, Messi is much superior to Neymar and Mbappé. We are talking about Lionel Messi, the best player of the football planet, perhaps all generations combined. “





“Pochettino crashed on this shot”

“When you have it in your squad, you have to manage it like the best player in the world, continues the former Parisian midfielder. With all that that represents. He has a special status. We must avoid misunderstandings with your top player, especially from his first start at the Parc des Princes. It’s a serious mistake by Pochettino, he should have left him on the pitch. I don’t know what he played. wanted to mark his territory? I do not hope, because there, he is completely crazy. You are going to put your best player on your back. It leaves traces, this kind of event. And the image is terrible. Pochettino crashed there. “

An opinion that Eric Di Meco does not share at all. “I would like to have the list of players who have the right to go out in this case, ironically our consultant and former defender of OM. Pochettino made a win-win by leaving Messi. He sent a message to his locker room showing that there is no status, which he had been criticized for up to now. He is the boss and in addition, he will seek victory with his changes, by bringing in Icardi. I want him say well done. The players must respect the coach “.