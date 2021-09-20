Pochettino replaced Messi (against his will) after small crutch received by Argentine

In this new 2021-2022 season, Mauricio Pochettino has added a new string to his communication arc. In addition to the lukewarm water tap that accompanies him in all circumstances as soon as a microphone is open in front of him, the PSG coach has probably added a small dose of mystery.

When a Spanish reporter from Marca asked him after the match why he had chosen to replace Leo Messi to everyone’s surprise (even that of the player), the former Spurs manager started to speak Chinese, laconically explaining that he had to “make decisions for the good of the team.” Sometimes decisions have positive consequences, sometimes not. I am here to make decisions. We have to make decisions, it may or may not please ”.





Hide that crutch that can’t be seen

Monday, however, our colleagues from The team taught us that the Pulga had simply been given a small crutch above the knee – the same one that had been hit against Venezuela in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup during the international break – and that Pochettino had preferred not to take any risks in anticipation of the busy schedule that awaits Parisians in the coming weeks (in Metz on Wednesday, against Montpellier on Saturday and Manchester City next Tuesday).

At the risk of frustrating his number 30, little used in his career to return to the pits until he has decided. Monday, the Parisian playmaker did not take part in collective training and remained in care. But then, why so much mystery from Poché on Sunday night at a post-match press conference? Mystery, mystery… The paths of the Pochettino are decidedly quite impenetrable.