Pokémon Live: A new version of the virtual card game announced!

Without warning, the Pokémon Company has just announced a brand new dematerialized card game that will undoubtedly replace Pokémon TCG Online in the long run. Obviously, new platforms are announced.

Expected on iOS, Android, Mac and PC on an unknown date, Pokémon TCG Live will take the form of a free-to-play promising us a whole new adventure and all the maps available. It will always be a question of building decks, facing other players and participating in daily challenges, but the novelties will obviously be there. A unique interface will be present and, for the first time, players will be able to create custom avatars.





These 25 wonderful years of Pokémon are a reminder that the Pokémon Trading Card Game has always been a mainstay of the franchise, loved by both new and experienced Trainers. The Pokémon Live TCG will complement the board version known and loved by fans, and usher in a new era of digital gaming allowing Trainers around the world to play together, regardless of their platform, says Barry Sams, vice president of the Pokémon TCG at The Pokémon Company International.

It will also be possible to unlock new cards using in-game currency, but also to buy them with real money. More information will be released shortly, but some pictures have been published to give us a first glimpse. For the time being, it is not known if the QR codes provided with boosters and decks sold commercially will be compatible or not.