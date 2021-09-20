President Bukele calls himself “dictator” on Twitter

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele called himself “dictator” in the biography attached to his Twitter account, a way of making fun of his political opponents who accuse him of concentrating power. While rumors circulated on social networks about a possible hacking of the account of the young head of state, the Salvadoran presidency told AFP that the text had been written by Nayib Bukele.

Read alsoNayib Bukele, the authoritarian turn of El Salvador

The 40-year-old Salvadoran president, in power since 2019, enjoys tremendous popularity after shaking up the traditional parties that have dominated Salvadoran politics for 30 years. But his authoritarian inclinations earned him vehement criticism from his opponents and the international community. Previously, the one who was nicknamed the “Millennium President” due to his skill in handling social networks, had defined himself on his Twitter account as “An instrument of God for our history”. “Here there is no dictatorship, there is a democracy which is expressed freely at the ballot box, and rather twice than once”, had launched Wednesday the president during a speech on the occasion of the bicentenary of the independence of Central America.





Screenshot of the President of El Salvador’s Twitter account. – / AFP

He was alluding both to his triumph in the 2019 presidential election and to the victory of his party and his allies who obtained an overwhelming majority in the legislative elections of 2021. Upon taking office, the new Legislative Assembly removed and replaced the judges of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court, who had expressed serious disagreements with the government. However, these new judges recently paved the way for Nayib Bukele’s candidacy for a second term, while until now, the consensus was that the Salvadoran constitution prohibits the re-election of a head of state for a second consecutive term. .

Nayib Bukele also promulgated two decrees on Friday that force judges and prosecutors to retire at the age of 60 or after 30 years of service, a measure qualified as “purge” by its opponents. On Wednesday, thousands of Salvadorans demonstrated in several processions in the capital, to ask the president to respect the separation of powers and to express their rejection of the establishment of bitcoin as legal tender. El Salvador on September 7 became the first country in the world to make bitcoin legal tender, alongside the dollar, which replaced the national currency, the colonist, 20 years ago.