    Prime audiences: “Chamboultout” on TF1 leader at 4.4 million – “Zone Interdite” on M6 ahead of the France 2 film and the France 3 series – Arte and NRJ12 above the million

    Yesterday evening in prime-time, TF1 offered the film “Chamboultout” with the cast Alexandra Lamy, José Garcia or Michaël Youn. On France 2, a film was also broadcast: “Night and Day”. Murdoch was investigating France 3. On M6, a new issue of the magazine “Zone Interdite”, devoted to the Elysee Palace, was scheduled


    Chamboultout
    21.9% market share

    4,398,000 viewers


    Restricted zone
    12.2% market share

    2,430,000 viewers


    Night and day
    11.1% market share

    2,272,000 viewers


    Murdoch’s investigations (x2)
    9.3% market share

    1,969,000 viewers


    Zodiac
    7.6% market share

    1,419,000 viewers


    Wind river
    5% market share

    1,016,000 viewers


    Green with rage
    3.1% market share

    682,000 viewers


    It’s not because we have nothing to say that we have to shut our mouths
    3% market share


    610,000 viewers


    ugly
    2.3% market share

    502,000 viewers


    Godzilla
    2.3% market share

    456,000 viewers


    Let the accused enter
    2.1% market share

    433,000 viewers


    Iris yellow
    1.7% market share

    348,000 viewers


    Mentalist
    1.5% market share

    334,000 viewers


    Chicago Fire
    1.4% market share

    313,000 viewers


    Love without notice
    1.4% market share

    282,000 viewers


    Australia, the gold rush
    1.3% market share

    277,000 viewers


    E = M6 Family
    0.9% market share

    194,000 viewers


    El Embarcadero
    0.4% market share

    96,000 viewers

