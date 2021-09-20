Prime audiences: “Chamboultout” on TF1 leader at 4.4 million – “Zone Interdite” on M6 ahead of the France 2 film and the France 3 series – Arte and NRJ12 above the million

Yesterday evening in prime-time, TF1 offered the film “Chamboultout” with the cast Alexandra Lamy, José Garcia or Michaël Youn. On France 2, a film was also broadcast: “Night and Day”. Murdoch was investigating France 3. On M6, a new issue of the magazine “Zone Interdite”, devoted to the Elysee Palace, was scheduled



Chamboultout

21.9% market share 4,398,000 viewers

Restricted zone

12.2% market share 2,430,000 viewers

Night and day

11.1% market share 2,272,000 viewers

Murdoch’s investigations (x2)

9.3% market share 1,969,000 viewers

Zodiac

7.6% market share 1,419,000 viewers

Wind river

5% market share 1,016,000 viewers

Green with rage

3.1% market share 682,000 viewers

It’s not because we have nothing to say that we have to shut our mouths

3% market share

610,000 viewers

ugly

2.3% market share 502,000 viewers

Godzilla

2.3% market share 456,000 viewers

Let the accused enter

2.1% market share 433,000 viewers

Iris yellow

1.7% market share 348,000 viewers

Mentalist

1.5% market share 334,000 viewers

Chicago Fire

1.4% market share 313,000 viewers

Love without notice

1.4% market share 282,000 viewers

Australia, the gold rush

1.3% market share 277,000 viewers

E = M6 Family

0.9% market share 194,000 viewers

El Embarcadero

0.4% market share 96,000 viewers Top market shares