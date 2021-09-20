Prince Philip: Princess Eugenie’s shocking denial of her son August

Eugenie of York confided in Prince Philip in the documentary tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh which will be broadcast on the BBC on September 22.
The British are eagerly awaiting the release of the documentary “Prince Philip: The Royal Family remembers“in homage to Prince Philip, who died on April 9. In this unseen feature film, the children and adult grandchildren of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have confided and evoked many memories. Princess Eugenie denied that his grandfather hadn’t had the opportunity to meet his great-grandson, August.
The little boy, son of Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank was born on February 9, two months before the death of Prince Philip. She explained: “I brought little August so he could meet him. I told him we gave him his name. It was such a beautiful moment. We were very lucky to be able to experience this“. Eugenie of York’s son was given as a middle name Philip, a beautiful tribute to his great-grandfather.
August is the last great-grandchild Prince Philip was able to meet
Princess Eugenie’s son is the ninth great-grandson and one of the last privileged to have been able to meet the husband of Queen Elisabeth II. A month after her birth, Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall gave birth to her third child. A little boy named Lucas Philip Tindall, also in tribute to his great-grandfather. Two months after the death of Prince Philip, Lilibeth Diana, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came to enlarge the royal family.
In the coming days, it should be Princess Beatrice’s turn to give birth to her first child, the Queen’s twelfth great-grandchild. According to The Royal Australian Editor of Sunrise, Robert Jobson, Beatrice of York has reportedly been in a London hospital since September 19.
Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge
© EXPRESS SYNDICATION
2/21 –
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York and Prince Philip
Espom Derby 2012 on the occasion of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee festivities, June 2, 2012.
© Agency
3/21 –
Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank
Arrivals for the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, April 17, 2021.
© AGENCY
4/21 –
Princess Eugenie of York
Princess Eugenie at the N. von Bismarck’s “The Dior Sessions” book launch party in London on October 1, 2019.
© AGENCY
5/21 –
Princess Eugenie of York
Guests arrive at E. Goulding and C. Jopling’s wedding in York Cathedral on August 31, 2019
© EXPRESS SYNDICATION
6/21 –
Princess Eugenie of York
The Royal Family of England come to attend Ladies Day of Horse Racing at Ascot on June 20, 2019.
© EXPRESS SYNDICATION
7/21 –
Princess Eugenie of York
The Royal Family of England come to attend Ladies Day of Horse Racing at Ascot on June 20, 2019.
© AGENCY
8/21 –
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York
The British royal family and the Dutch rulers during the first day of Ascot races 2019, in Ascot, United Kingdom, on June 18, 2019.
© AGENCY
9/21 –
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York
The Trooping the Color 2019 parade, celebrating Queen Elisabeth II’s 93rd birthday, at Buckingham Palace, London on June 8, 2019.
© Backgrid USA
10/21 –
Princess Eugenie of York
The Trooping the Color 2019 parade, celebrating Queen Elisabeth II’s 93rd birthday, at Buckingham Palace, London on June 8, 2019.
© Backgrid UK
11/21 –
Queen Elisabeth II of England and Princess Eugenie of York
Queen Elisabeth II of England and Princess Eugenie during the “Royal Maundy” church service in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 18, 2019.
© Agency
12/21 –
Queen Elisabeth II of England and Princess Eugenie of York
Queen Elisabeth II of England and Princess Eugenie of York at the “Royal Maundy” church service in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. April 18, 2019.
© AGENCY
13/21 –
Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie, Duchess of York, Jack Brooksbank during a visit to the Royal National Orthopedic Hospital in London for the opening of the new Stanmore building on March 21, 2019.
© AGENCY
14/21 –
Princess Eugenie of York
Princess Eugenie, Duchess of York during a visit to the Royal National Orthopedic Hospital London for the opening of the new Stanmore building on March 21, 2019.
© Agency
15/21 –
Princess Eugenie of York
Princess Eugenie of York visits a wedding dress exhibition at Windsor Castle on February 28, 2019.
© AGENCY
16/21 –
Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank
The British Royal Family attend Christmas Mass at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on December 25, 2018.
© Backgrid UK
17/21 –
Queen Elisabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince Charles
Wedding ceremony for Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018.
© Backgrid UK
18/21 –
Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank
Wedding ceremony for Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018.
© Agency
19/21 –
Prince Philip
Exit after the wedding ceremony of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018.
© Agency
20/21 –
Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank
Exit after the wedding ceremony of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018.
© Action Press
21/21 –
Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie of York and Prince Philip
The Royal Family of England at the “Patron’s Lunch” in London, on the occasion of the Queen’s 90th birthday. June 12, 2016.