Prince Philip: Princess Eugenie’s shocking denial of her son August

Eugenie of York confided in Prince Philip in the documentary tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh which will be broadcast on the BBC on September 22.

The British are eagerly awaiting the release of the documentary “Prince Philip: The Royal Family remembers“in homage to Prince Philip, who died on April 9. In this unseen feature film, the children and adult grandchildren of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have confided and evoked many memories. Princess Eugenie denied that his grandfather hadn’t had the opportunity to meet his great-grandson, August.

The little boy, son of Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank was born on February 9, two months before the death of Prince Philip. She explained: “I brought little August so he could meet him. I told him we gave him his name. It was such a beautiful moment. We were very lucky to be able to experience this“. Eugenie of York’s son was given as a middle name Philip, a beautiful tribute to his great-grandfather.

August is the last great-grandchild Prince Philip was able to meet

Princess Eugenie’s son is the ninth great-grandson and one of the last privileged to have been able to meet the husband of Queen Elisabeth II. A month after her birth, Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall gave birth to her third child. A little boy named Lucas Philip Tindall, also in tribute to his great-grandfather. Two months after the death of Prince Philip, Lilibeth Diana, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came to enlarge the royal family.

In the coming days, it should be Princess Beatrice’s turn to give birth to her first child, the Queen’s twelfth great-grandchild. According to The Royal Australian Editor of Sunrise, Robert Jobson, Beatrice of York has reportedly been in a London hospital since September 19.

