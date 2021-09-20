Princess Beatrice gave birth to her first child, a daughter

This is the first child of the 33-year-old, who married Italian real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020, already the father of a boy named Christopher.

Pink notebook for the British royal family. The princess beatrice, cousin of William and Harry and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, gave birth to a daughter on Saturday, September 18, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday in a statement.

This is the first child of the 33-year-old, who married Italian real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020, already the father of a boy named Christopher.





“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the arrival of their daughter on Saturday September 18, 2021, at 11:42 pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London,” said Buckingham Palace. “The grandparents and great-grandparents of the newborn have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care. Her Royal Highness and her child are doing well, and the couple can’t wait to introduce their daughter to older brother Christopher Woolf. “

This “royal baby” is the 12th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, just after the daughter of prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, born on June 4th.

Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli’s child Mozzi is the second grandchild of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson: his sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have been parents since February 9 of their first child, a little boy named August.