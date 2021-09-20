Princess Beatrice rushed to hospital, will he take the risk of joining his daughter?

The countdown seems to have started for Princess Beatrice who is expecting a happy event for the first time. British media report that the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew was taken to hospital urgently.

It was through a royal press release that the announcement of her pregnancy was revealed on May 19. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very happy to announce that they are expecting a baby for next fall. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news” had he been indicated.

But this birth could pose a huge problem for Prince Andrew. The latter has been playing – for a few weeks – the game of cat and mouse with the legal team of Virginia Giuffre, a young woman who accuses him of having had sex with her when she was a minor. The thirty-something filed a complaint against him before the American courts on August 9 and is only waiting for his summons to the court to be delivered to him in person. The ace ! The prince, determined not to testify, steps aside. After holing up in his residence at the Royal Lodge in Windsor he joined his mother, Elizabeth II, on his Scottish land of Balmoral, where he knew he was out of reach.





The birth of her second grandchild therefore imposes a difficult choice on the youngest of the queen. Being present with her daughter for the birth of her first (…)

