property tax, housing tax … The calendar of tax deadlines for the end of the year

What are the important dates to remember before the end of the year? Here is everything you need to know to avoid the slightest oversight.

The summer which is living its last hours reminds us that we are about to enter the last quarter of the year. If the tax declaration campaign ended in early June, there are still a few deadlines before switching to 2022. You don’t have the dates in mind? Yahoo Finance guides you to make sure you don’t forget anything.

September 27: check your bank account

Don’t be surprised next Monday if you see unusual movement in your bank account. On September 27, nearly 11 million tax households will have to pay more tax either because their income increased in 2020, or because their rate of withholding tax was not correct. “If the amount remaining to be paid is less than or equal to 300 euros, it is withdrawn in a single installment on September 27, 2021”, specifies the tax authorities. The sum exceeds 300 euros? It will be taken in four times (September 27, October 25, November 25, December 27).

October 15 or 20 for the property tax

Since Monday, the owners or usufructuaries of an apartment or a house have received their property tax notice on impots.gouv.fr. As with the housing tax, it is obviously the situation on January 1 that is taken into account. Its amount varies greatly from one department to another and sometimes even between two nearby towns. In Guéret, in the Creuse, the owners had the unpleasant surprise to see the amount of their property tax jump by… 900%.





>> Subscribe to our “Yahoo For You” newsletter to receive all the useful information for your daily life

“If you are an individual, you have until this date to pay your property taxes if you do not use a dematerialized means of payment (online payment by internet, smartphone or tablet, direct debit on the due date or monthly)” , warns the tax authorities. If you pay on the internet, you have five additional days to pay the painful, until October 20 at midnight. The direct debit will be taken from your bank account as of October 25.

Read more

November 15 or 20 for the housing tax

Regarding the housing tax, the payment deadlines are set for November 15 if you pay by TIP SEPA or by check and November 20 if you pay electronically. The withdrawal from your bank account will take place as of November 25. Haven’t received anything yet? Don’t panic, the sending of notices to taxpayers must start in early October. In 2021, only the wealthiest households still have to pay it after a reform started in 2018. How do you know if you still have to pay? A simulator allows you to determine the reduction in your housing tax for 2021.

You may also be interested in this content: