PSG champion, Saint-Étienne relegated, Clermont saved: a CIES study forecasts the end of the season in Ligue 1

Troyes would be relegated with Saint-Étienne, Brest barragiste

At the bottom of the ranking, “AS Saint-Étienne is a serious candidate for relegation” in Ligue 1, according to the Football Observatory, a projection which falls badly while the sale of the club knows a new acceleration. “The neo-promoted Clermont Foot would save his skin, unlike Troyes, while Stade Brestois would be barrage. “ In Italy, among the teams condemned according to the model, figure Salernitana, the promoted that Franck Ribéry joined.