PSG champion, Saint-Étienne relegated, Clermont saved: a CIES study forecasts the end of the season in Ligue 1

The exercise is perilous but the CIES Football Observatory (Center International d’Etude du Sport) takes its risk by trying in a study, Monday, to anticipate who will be champion and who will be relegated to the five big European leagues to the end of the season which begins.
Swiss researchers do not venture to forecast rankings without incorporating many performance factors into their projection. “The statistical model used includes the experience of the players, the investments in transfer sums to compose the squad, as well as the performances of the teams during the last 365 days”, they detail.
Stability in the “big 5”, except in Spain and France
This predictive model gives birth to forecasts very close to the results of last season, except in Spain where Real Madrid would overtake the defending champion, Atlético de Madrid, and FC Barcelona, and in France where the pythies of the Observatory of football saw PSG regain its leadership ahead of Marseille and Lyon, the defending champion from Lille having to settle for 5th place.
“In England, the top 4 would be the same as last year (Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea), while Inter (champion last year) would be ahead of Napoli in Italy, where Juventus would only finish in 6th place. In Germany, Wolfsburg would rank 2nd behind Bayern (defending champion) ”.
Troyes would be relegated with Saint-Étienne, Brest barragiste
At the bottom of the ranking, “AS Saint-Étienne is a serious candidate for relegation” in Ligue 1, according to the Football Observatory, a projection which falls badly while the sale of the club knows a new acceleration. “The neo-promoted Clermont Foot would save his skin, unlike Troyes, while Stade Brestois would be barrage. “ In Italy, among the teams condemned according to the model, figure Salernitana, the promoted that Franck Ribéry joined.