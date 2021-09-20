PSG: Hit in the knee, Messi is uncertain for Metz

Lionel Messi remained in care on Monday. The Argentine star is diminished by a knee problem.

Lionel Messi suffers from a physical problem. The flagship rookie of PSG received a blow to the knee on Sunday during the match against Olympique Lyonnais. She was still complaining about it on Monday and had to spend the day in care. PSG have not yet communicated on the severity of this injury, but Goal is able to say that it is uncertain for the opposition against Metz, scheduled for Wednesday (at 9 p.m.). The staff is waiting to see the evolution of the pain to make a decision about his participation.

Pochettino had preserved the mystery on the shot taken by his star

La Pulga started against Les Gones, but he did not finish the game. And if Mauricio Pochettino released it, it is precisely because of this alert. The Argentine technician wanted to be cautious with his protégé, while the statements he made after the meeting rather suggested a tactical choice on his part. Messi, for his part, felt pain during the game but he wanted “Continue playing as always”, as a source close to the club tells us.

In front of the journalists, hot, “Poch” did not at any time evoke a physical concern in his compatriot. “We have to make decisions during the game. Sometimes these choices pay off and sometimes not. But that’s why we’re standing in front of the bench thinking about what to do. And these decisions that we have to make, whether things go well or not. Whether you like it or not ”, he had blurted out.





Messi did not react to the controversy

Note also that Messi has not communicated since the meeting against OL. His reaction after his exit had given rise to a controversy which the Parisian club would certainly have gone well. On leaving the field, and also after sitting down on the bench, he appeared with a grumpy expression. He was also among the first Parisians to leave the stadium, not taking part in his team-mates’ post-match celebrations.

As a reminder, Messi is in three matches played with the Ile-de-France team, including two as the holder. He is still looking for his first goal scored in his new colors. Based on today’s news, there’s a good chance he’ll wait until at least next weekend so he can unlock that counter.