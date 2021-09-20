PSG: Lionel Messi is not the only controversy of this PSG-OL …

Football – PSG

If the exit of Lionel Messi before the end of the match against OL has caused much ink to flow in recent hours, another important fact of the match is causing heated debate: the penalty converted by Neymar.

Sunday evening, after a particularly close meeting, the PSG ended up winning against theOL (2-1) thanks to a goal scored by Mauro icardi at the last minute. A result therefore ultimately positive for the club of the capital, which has yet been controversial in more than one way, starting with the reaction of Lionel messi who seemed unhappy to be replaced fifteen minutes from the end: “ Messi’s reaction? I just asked him how he was doing, he said “great, no problem” and that’s it. That was the conversation we had near the bench “, has indicated Mauricio Pochettino after the meeting to put an end to the controversy around Messi. But another fact of the game has caused a lot of ink to flow….





OL recovered from Neymar’s penalty

Indeed, Neymar got a penalty shortly after the hour mark, which he himself was responsible for transforming on a fault that seemed unclear. And it didn’t take more for Jean-Michel Aulas gives a huge rant: ” We are very proud of our players tonight. We managed to hamper this PSG team. The penalty is an aberration. The VAR should have intervened. The decision is not normal “, First dropped the president of Lyon at the microphone of OL TV, before putting a layer on Twitter : ” It is time for football refereeing to make a revolution, to be transparent: the only solution is to have referees with open microphones, like in rugby, just like VAR exchanges. Why refuse to see Neymar’s double fault which leads to the downfall of Malo Gusto? “. The penalty of Neymar therefore struggles to switch toOL…

Bosz also denounces