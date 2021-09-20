More

    PSG: Lionel Messi suffered from a crutch and would have spent his day in care on Monday

    Sports


    The replacement of Lionel Messi has not finished talking. In France and abroad, for that matter. Recalled on the bench by Mauricio Pochettino on Sunday evening in the 76th minute of the match between PSG and OL (2-1), the six-fold Ballon d’Or did not really appreciate, barely touching the hand of his coach. his exit from the field. So, this Monday, this question: But what the hell happened in the head of the Argentinian technician? According to L’Equipe, the reason is obvious.

    Messi case management: “Pochettino got into a mess”

    According to the daily, Messi had actually received a crutch above a knee. Worried, especially because of the sequence of matches, Pochettino therefore preferred not to take any risk concerning his number 30, also forced to spend his day in care on Monday. “Messi showed up at Camp des Loges limping“, precise The team, explaining that a point will be made this Tuesday.


    League 1

    Unheard of since… 2010: Messi, the man we hardly ever replace

    AN HOUR AGO

    Everyone knows that we have great players, a workforce of 35 players. It’s my decision, we can’t play more than eleven, Pochettino said on Sunday. I think of the best for every game, for every player, like every coach does. We are there to make decisions, sometimes it can please, sometimes not. “

    League 1

    Unheard of since… 2010: Messi, the man we hardly ever replace

    AN HOUR AGO

    League 1

    Lens receives two matches behind closed doors at Bollaert, at least

    2 HOURS AGO


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleCoronavirus: Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine would be “safe” for children aged 5 to 11
    Next articleThe Last of Us: The end of filming date known, Naughty Dog even more invested

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC