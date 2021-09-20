PSG: Lionel Messi suffered from a crutch and would have spent his day in care on Monday

The replacement of Lionel Messi has not finished talking. In France and abroad, for that matter. Recalled on the bench by Mauricio Pochettino on Sunday evening in the 76th minute of the match between PSG and OL (2-1), the six-fold Ballon d’Or did not really appreciate, barely touching the hand of his coach. his exit from the field. So, this Monday, this question: But what the hell happened in the head of the Argentinian technician? According to L’Equipe, the reason is obvious.

According to the daily, Messi had actually received a crutch above a knee. Worried, especially because of the sequence of matches, Pochettino therefore preferred not to take any risk concerning his number 30, also forced to spend his day in care on Monday. “Messi showed up at Camp des Loges limping“, precise The team, explaining that a point will be made this Tuesday.





“Everyone knows that we have great players, a workforce of 35 players. It’s my decision, we can’t play more than eleven, Pochettino said on Sunday. I think of the best for every game, for every player, like every coach does. We are there to make decisions, sometimes it can please, sometimes not. “

