PSG-OL: Aulas gives a layer after the penalty awarded to Neymar and wants the referees to have an open microphone

The day after PSG-OL, and the penalty awarded to Neymar, Jean-Michel Aulas does not take offense. This Monday, the president of Olympique Lyonnais put a layer on his Twitter account and asked that the referees can wear a microphone during the matches. “It is time for football refereeing to make its revolution, to be transparent: the only solution is to have referees with open microphones, like in rugby, just like VAR exchanges. Why refuse to see Neymar’s double fault which leads to the downfall of Malo Gusto? “, wrote the boss of OL.

In the 63rd minute of the PSG-OL match, Neymar found himself on the ground in the Lyon area, after a duel with Malo Gusto. Referee Clément Turpin then did not hesitate to designate the penalty spot. Intervened to check the fault, the VAR did not ask him to go and view the images on the control screen and thus validated the official’s first choice. “The penalty is an aberration. The VAR should have intervened. The decision is not normal“, complained Jean-Michel Aulas on OL TV, after the meeting.





“Paqueta is Kanté and Pogba at the same time”

While OL will host Troyes on Wednesday, the Lyon president has gone from words to deeds. This Monday, the boss of the ninth in Ligue 1 retweeted the petition so that the referees in charge of the VAR have the microphone open.

