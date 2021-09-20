PSG, Real Madrid – Mercato: a historic offer is being prepared for Pogba

Zapping Goal! Football club Bordeaux, PSG, OM, OL, ASSE: the top 10 best scorers in Ligue 1 in activity

Announced on departure, Paul Pogba, who has only one year of contract left, finally remained at Manchester United this summer despite the desires of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. But convinced by the summer transfer window of his club, which recruited Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphaël Varane and Jadon Sancho, the French midfielder would be ready to extend his contract with the Red Devils.

This is good, a new historic contract should be offered by the leaders of Mancunia to the 2018 world champion, according to information from the Daily Express. A long-term lease and an annual salary of 26 million euros are mentioned. If he were to accept this contract extension, Paul Pogba would become the highest paid player in Premier League history.

