More

    PSG, Real Madrid – Mercato: a historic offer is being prepared for Pogba

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club Bordeaux, PSG, OM, OL, ASSE: the top 10 best scorers in Ligue 1 in activity

    Announced on departure, Paul Pogba, who has only one year of contract left, finally remained at Manchester United this summer despite the desires of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. But convinced by the summer transfer window of his club, which recruited Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphaël Varane and Jadon Sancho, the French midfielder would be ready to extend his contract with the Red Devils.

    This is good, a new historic contract should be offered by the leaders of Mancunia to the 2018 world champion, according to information from the Daily Express. A long-term lease and an annual salary of 26 million euros are mentioned. If he were to accept this contract extension, Paul Pogba would become the highest paid player in Premier League history.

    to summarize

    According to Daily Express information, Manchester United are preparing a historic new contract for French midfielder Paul Pogba, courted by Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid this summer.

    Fabien Chorlet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleWhy OVHCloud is betting on the stock market to become an alternative to Gafam
    Next articleSalomé learns the truth about Maxime / Lisandro jealous of Tom and Jasmine worries Rose – Here it all begins September 23, 2021 (episode 234) | Here it all begins

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC