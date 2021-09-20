Puel makes a promise before AS Monaco

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: top 10 market values ​​of the Greens

Goal: Claude, with this defeat, the situation in the standings becomes critical …

Claude PUEL: Our start is very difficult. The results are not in line with what we want to do. But we are all aware of it.

Do you remain confident?

I especially see a team in search of confidence. But not at all demobilized players. The group is not going to let go. He will fight. He has potential, qualities. It is up to him to express them.

Why is this not the case? Wouldn’t your speech get through?

No. I see a serious group, players who work, who make the effort. This is what interests me. Everyone is concerned, whether it is the players or the staff.

Your three-way defense didn’t really work …

I find that apart from the first quarter of an hour, the entertainment was interesting. We had a lot of chances. The actions were well carried out but we ended them badly. We took two avoidable goals. That’s a shame. It is detrimental. But I consider that we have moved this Bordeaux team on numerous occasions. And we were unhappy, with a blatant penalty and a ball that did not come in because of a puddle. The intentions were good.

You were still in the reaction, as in the first two matches at Geoffroy-Guichard …





Yes. It hurts to be led from the start. And there is also this second goal shortly after the equalizer which hurts us very, very much. We must not take it. I find it hard, that the result does not really reflect the face of the match.