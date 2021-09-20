Quantic Dream reportedly signed with Disney for a Star Wars game

And this thanks to the young and promising Gautoz who slipped in his Matinale Actu JV of September 16 a rumor according to which Quantic Dream would be working on a game Star wars in partnership with Disney and Lucasfilm Games. A noise validated by journalist Tom Henderson whose sources indicate that the French studio specializing in narrative and cinematographic adventures is working on this project Star wars for about 18 months. “It is not yet known what this duration corresponds to, rumors within the French developer community suggesting that the game would have entered production only a few months ago.“, adds Tom Henderson.

Recall that Quantic Dream announced in January 2019 the end of its exclusive partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment after Heavy rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human, its greatest commercial success. During this time, Quantic Dream received an investment from NetEase Games, embarked on publishing (Sea of ​​Solitude, Dustborn, Parallel Studio) and opened a studio in Montreal. For their part, Disney and Lucasfilm Games are increasing the number of development partners (Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Aspyr, Zynga, TT Games) to extend the license Star wars in all genres.





“Note on the other hand that the studio has recruited 70 people since March 2020, spread between Paris and Montreal, to move forward on current projects. Among these recruits, we have 16% female staff; this is a high average for the industry, and even if there is still some way to go to strive for parity, we take real pride in this diversity which makes us rich and that of our games.“Quantic Dream recently announced in a statement.

However, the studio has not yet commented on the progress of its legal battle against Le Monde and Médiapart, editorial staff that the studio accuses of defamation following inquiries published in January 2018. At the latest news, Quantic Dream was recently dismissed. of his libel charges against Médiapart, but Le Monde was the subject of a conviction. Gamekult will come back to the subject soon.