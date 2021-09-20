Quartararo firmly resists Bagnaia

With a second consecutive victory, Pecco Bagnaia rejected the first match point that could have benefited Fabio Quartararo during the next round of the championship. The Frenchman’s lead was slightly reduced, but it remains at 48 points while only four rounds are still on the program.

Bagnaia, on the other hand, continues to detach himself from his own pursuers, starting with the reigning World Champion, Joan Mir. The Spaniard, who has yet to win this season, is now 19 points behind him and 67 behind Quartararo.

After this 14th round of the season, only two other men are still mathematically in contention for the title, Johann Zarco and Jack Miller, who complete the top 5 of the championship. The Frenchman has only one point left over the driver at number 43, after a difficult fourth race for him.

It should also be noted that Marc Marquez gains a place to the detriment of Miguel Oliveira thanks to a new arrival in the top 5. Álex Rins retrogrades a notch because of his fall in the race and Enea Bastianini climbs as for him to the 15th position after to have won his first podium in the premier class at Misano.





In the constructors’ championship, Ducati regains another five points on Yamaha. The official teams of the two brands also continue to race at the top of the team standings, where Borgo Panigale’s structure comes down to three small units from his rival.

Drivers’ championship after the San Marino GP

Constructors’ Championship after the San Marino GP