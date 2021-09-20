More

    Quinté PMU – Prediction of the CALABRAIS PRIZE Sept. 21, 2021

    Entertainment


    Stéphane Davy - Journalist Canalturf.comThe Canalturf.com forecast

    The photo of Keep The Money

    The Prix du Calabrais, quinté this Tuesday, at Auteuil, is only offered to mares, those of 4 and 5 years old. Triple represented, François Nicolle seems to hold the keys to this meeting. In particular, he will be able to count on KEEP THE CURRENCY (photo) and on LINA REZ, both competitive despite their top-weight.

    1 KEEP THE CURRENCY : In seventeen public outings, she has placed fourteen times among the first four. Better yet, it has eleven podiums including eight victories. Winner at this level and on this route, in June, she has a preponderant chance.

    2 LINA REZ : Training companion of the previous named, she recommends five podiums in eight public performances, including one acquired in a Gr.III, in the first semester. Although she has not been seen since May, we must closely monitor her debut in disabilities.

    5 GEELONG SPORT : For her back-to-school race, she finished 2nd in the Prix Pierre and Jean-Marie Mercier, at the start of the month, where she dominated three of her rivals of the day and in particular our favorite Keep the change. What earn him logical supporters in this lot. Mistrust.

    11 PASSENGER MADNESS : It is clear that it has shown commendable consistency for several months. She remains on five podiums in handicaps, the most recent having been acquired on September 1st. Confirmation is awaited here.

    4 KOLINA HAS : It recommends three victories, including two on the steeplechase, in six races contested. Even if it has not been seen since the end of May, it would not surprise by distinguishing itself from the start. Especially since it has already made the finish on the proposed route.

    6 HARD OF HONOR : Certainly, it was dominated by three of its opponents of the day, September 1 on the course that interests us. However, that day she was doing a back-to-school race. Deemed worthy to run the Prix Questarabad (Gr.III), in the first semester, it deserves to be redeemed.

    3 THRESHOLD HAKELA : It finds the route of its last victory, that obtained from start to finish, on April 21 in the Prix Claude Cohen. After a profitable back-to-school race on the flat at the end of August at Clairefontaine, she returned to the Auteuil hurdles with ambitions.

    7 HAPPY ROQUE : It is better than indicated by its unsuccessful performance in the fifth Prix Alain and Gilles de Goulaine, on September 7, on this route. She had also anticipated Kolina Has, early March on this route. Here she finds the opportunity to restore her image.

    In the event of a non-runner: 8 NELI HAS

    PMU PMU Customers – Play this race

    Stéphane Davy’s selection

    BASED
    1 KEEP THE CHANGE
    2 LINA REZ
    REGULAR CHANCES
    5 GEELONG SPORT
    11 PASSENGER MADNESS
    4 KOLINA HAS
    OUTSIDERS
    6 GUARD OF HONOR
    3 HAKELA OF THE THRESHOLD
    7 HAPPY ROQUE

    Summary of the prognosis:

    Favorite
    1 – KEEP THE CURRENCY


    Heart stroke
    2 – LINA REZ

    Moment of madness
    5 – GEELONG SPORT

    The ZEturf.fr forecastThe ZEturf.fr forecast

    PASSENGER MADNESS, without moderation!

    We open this program with a big handicap for girls of 4 and 5 years old disputed in hurdles, and which will be support for the Ze5-Event this Tuesday at Auteuil.

    Passing Madness depends on a team in great shape these days, and she, who has excelled in this category since the spring, finds a great opportunity to return to success. In any case, it will be a very serious base.
    That said, the re-entrant Kolina Has, excellent in steeplechase in the first half, can be tough on her if ready, just like Neli Has, pattern of consistency regardless of the specialty, and Hakela of the Threshold which will make significant progress on its return to the track.
    Geelong Sport was very well defended last time against young ladies that she finds here and will come for the places with Keep the change, loaded but which must evolve in improvement, just like Guard of honor, the margin of which does not seem huge, however, and Gemohio, correct finisher during her most recent outing.

    ZEturf.fr selection

    No. Horse Jockey
    11 PASSENGER MADNESS PHILIPPERON L.
    4 KOLINA HAS ZULIANI A.
    8 NELI HAS DUBOURG P.
    3 HAKELA OF THE THRESHOLD REVELEY J.
    5 GEELONG SPORT CHARRON J.
    1 KEEP THE CHANGE CHEVILLARD T.
    6 GUARD OF HONOR LEFEBVRE MR C.
    12 GEMOHIO BURELLER E.

    Quinté BetClic.fr forecastQuinté BetClic.fr forecast

    Irreproachable for several weeks, PASSENGER MADNESS should repeat in the Prix Calabrais, quinté this Tuesday at Auteuil.

    Find all the BetClic predictions for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

    The BetClic Blog

    Press selection

    Every day, Canalturf offers you to consult for the Quinté + race, the list of the 10 horses selected by the main newspapers of the equestrian press (Paris Turf, Tiercé Magazine, Bilto, France Turf, Turf Last, Le Progrès de Lyon, Ouest France, Paris courses, Le Parisien, France Soir, Turf, Le Favorite, Turf Matin, Presse Océan).

    No. Horse Jockey
    4 KOLINA HAS ZULIANI A.
    1 KEEP THE CHANGE CHEVILLARD T.
    2 LINA REZ LESTRADE B.
    3 HAKELA OF THE THRESHOLD REVELEY J.
    11 PASSENGER MADNESS PHILIPPERON L.
    5 GEELONG SPORT CHARRON J.
    8 NELI HAS DUBOURG P.
    6 GUARD OF HONOR LEFEBVRE MR C.
    12 GEMOHIO BURELLER E.
    9 JUNTA POST BY CHITRAY A.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleHyperX headsets: References to play on Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox
    Next articleThe civil registry retuts the first name “Vladimir Poutine”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC