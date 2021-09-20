Quinté PMU – Prediction of the CALABRAIS PRIZE Sept. 21, 2021

The Prix du Calabrais, quinté this Tuesday, at Auteuil, is only offered to mares, those of 4 and 5 years old. Triple represented, François Nicolle seems to hold the keys to this meeting. In particular, he will be able to count on KEEP THE CURRENCY (photo) and on LINA REZ, both competitive despite their top-weight.

1 KEEP THE CURRENCY : In seventeen public outings, she has placed fourteen times among the first four. Better yet, it has eleven podiums including eight victories. Winner at this level and on this route, in June, she has a preponderant chance.

2 LINA REZ : Training companion of the previous named, she recommends five podiums in eight public performances, including one acquired in a Gr.III, in the first semester. Although she has not been seen since May, we must closely monitor her debut in disabilities.

5 GEELONG SPORT : For her back-to-school race, she finished 2nd in the Prix Pierre and Jean-Marie Mercier, at the start of the month, where she dominated three of her rivals of the day and in particular our favorite Keep the change. What earn him logical supporters in this lot. Mistrust.

11 PASSENGER MADNESS : It is clear that it has shown commendable consistency for several months. She remains on five podiums in handicaps, the most recent having been acquired on September 1st. Confirmation is awaited here.

4 KOLINA HAS : It recommends three victories, including two on the steeplechase, in six races contested. Even if it has not been seen since the end of May, it would not surprise by distinguishing itself from the start. Especially since it has already made the finish on the proposed route.

6 HARD OF HONOR : Certainly, it was dominated by three of its opponents of the day, September 1 on the course that interests us. However, that day she was doing a back-to-school race. Deemed worthy to run the Prix Questarabad (Gr.III), in the first semester, it deserves to be redeemed.

3 THRESHOLD HAKELA : It finds the route of its last victory, that obtained from start to finish, on April 21 in the Prix Claude Cohen. After a profitable back-to-school race on the flat at the end of August at Clairefontaine, she returned to the Auteuil hurdles with ambitions.

7 HAPPY ROQUE : It is better than indicated by its unsuccessful performance in the fifth Prix Alain and Gilles de Goulaine, on September 7, on this route. She had also anticipated Kolina Has, early March on this route. Here she finds the opportunity to restore her image.

In the event of a non-runner: 8 NELI HAS

PMU Customers – Play this race

Stéphane Davy’s selection

BASED 1 KEEP THE CHANGE 2 LINA REZ REGULAR CHANCES 5 GEELONG SPORT 11 PASSENGER MADNESS 4 KOLINA HAS OUTSIDERS 6 GUARD OF HONOR 3 HAKELA OF THE THRESHOLD 7 HAPPY ROQUE

Summary of the prognosis: