Quinté PMU – Prediction of the CALABRAIS PRIZE Sept. 21, 2021

The Canalturf.com forecast
The Prix du Calabrais, quinté this Tuesday, at Auteuil, is only offered to mares, those of 4 and 5 years old. Triple represented, François Nicolle seems to hold the keys to this meeting. In particular, he will be able to count on KEEP THE CURRENCY (photo) and on LINA REZ, both competitive despite their top-weight.
1 KEEP THE CURRENCY : In seventeen public outings, she has placed fourteen times among the first four. Better yet, it has eleven podiums including eight victories. Winner at this level and on this route, in June, she has a preponderant chance.
2 LINA REZ : Training companion of the previous named, she recommends five podiums in eight public performances, including one acquired in a Gr.III, in the first semester. Although she has not been seen since May, we must closely monitor her debut in disabilities.
5 GEELONG SPORT : For her back-to-school race, she finished 2nd in the Prix Pierre and Jean-Marie Mercier, at the start of the month, where she dominated three of her rivals of the day and in particular our favorite Keep the change. What earn him logical supporters in this lot. Mistrust.
11 PASSENGER MADNESS : It is clear that it has shown commendable consistency for several months. She remains on five podiums in handicaps, the most recent having been acquired on September 1st. Confirmation is awaited here.
4 KOLINA HAS : It recommends three victories, including two on the steeplechase, in six races contested. Even if it has not been seen since the end of May, it would not surprise by distinguishing itself from the start. Especially since it has already made the finish on the proposed route.
6 HARD OF HONOR : Certainly, it was dominated by three of its opponents of the day, September 1 on the course that interests us. However, that day she was doing a back-to-school race. Deemed worthy to run the Prix Questarabad (Gr.III), in the first semester, it deserves to be redeemed.
3 THRESHOLD HAKELA : It finds the route of its last victory, that obtained from start to finish, on April 21 in the Prix Claude Cohen. After a profitable back-to-school race on the flat at the end of August at Clairefontaine, she returned to the Auteuil hurdles with ambitions.
7 HAPPY ROQUE : It is better than indicated by its unsuccessful performance in the fifth Prix Alain and Gilles de Goulaine, on September 7, on this route. She had also anticipated Kolina Has, early March on this route. Here she finds the opportunity to restore her image.
In the event of a non-runner: 8 NELI HAS
Stéphane Davy’s selection
Summary of the prognosis:
Favorite
1 – KEEP THE CURRENCY
Heart stroke
2 – LINA REZ
Moment of madness
5 – GEELONG SPORT
The ZEturf.fr forecast
PASSENGER MADNESS, without moderation!
We open this program with a big handicap for girls of 4 and 5 years old disputed in hurdles, and which will be support for the Ze5-Event this Tuesday at Auteuil.
Passing Madness depends on a team in great shape these days, and she, who has excelled in this category since the spring, finds a great opportunity to return to success. In any case, it will be a very serious base.
That said, the re-entrant Kolina Has, excellent in steeplechase in the first half, can be tough on her if ready, just like Neli Has, pattern of consistency regardless of the specialty, and Hakela of the Threshold which will make significant progress on its return to the track.
Geelong Sport was very well defended last time against young ladies that she finds here and will come for the places with Keep the change, loaded but which must evolve in improvement, just like Guard of honor, the margin of which does not seem huge, however, and Gemohio, correct finisher during her most recent outing.
ZEturf.fr selection
|No.
|Horse
|Jockey
|11
|PASSENGER MADNESS
|PHILIPPERON L.
|4
|KOLINA HAS
|ZULIANI A.
|8
|NELI HAS
|DUBOURG P.
|3
|HAKELA OF THE THRESHOLD
|REVELEY J.
|5
|GEELONG SPORT
|CHARRON J.
|1
|KEEP THE CHANGE
|CHEVILLARD T.
|6
|GUARD OF HONOR
|LEFEBVRE MR C.
|12
|GEMOHIO
|BURELLER E.
Quinté BetClic.fr forecast
Irreproachable for several weeks, PASSENGER MADNESS should repeat in the Prix Calabrais, quinté this Tuesday at Auteuil.
Press selection
|No.
|Horse
|Jockey
|4
|KOLINA HAS
|ZULIANI A.
|1
|KEEP THE CHANGE
|CHEVILLARD T.
|2
|LINA REZ
|LESTRADE B.
|3
|HAKELA OF THE THRESHOLD
|REVELEY J.
|11
|PASSENGER MADNESS
|PHILIPPERON L.
|5
|GEELONG SPORT
|CHARRON J.
|8
|NELI HAS
|DUBOURG P.
|6
|GUARD OF HONOR
|LEFEBVRE MR C.
|12
|GEMOHIO
|BURELLER E.
|9
|JUNTA POST
|BY CHITRAY A.