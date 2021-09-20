Radiant Kate Winslet, glamorous Catherine Zeta-Jones in a slit dress… The most beautiful looks of the stars on the red carpet (PHOTOS)

From radiant Kate Winslet to ultra-glamorous Catherine Zeta-Jones, check out the stars’ best outfits at the 2021 Emmy Awards.
After a virtual 2020 edition, pandemic obliges, which had still reserved a nice surprise for fans of Friends, it was time to party Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, where was taking place the 73rd Emmy Awards. A ceremony that revived the great tradition of this kind of award ceremony, red carpets, evening dresses, statuettes recovered on stages, speeches … A true celebration of series and those who make them, actors, directors, screenwriters or composers … Queen of the evening, in a black dress as chic as it is sober, Kate winslet was named Best Actress in a Miniseries for her stunning performance in Mare of Easttown, a thriller to discover urgently on OCS. Two of his partners, Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson, were also awarded in the category best supporting roles in miniseries. After such a success, Mare of Easttown could also return for a season 2.
The royal cast of The Crown at the 2021 Emmy Awards
Royal also, Olivia colman was named Best Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Queen Elisabeth II in The Crown. A title that had escaped her last year and that she will be able to savor all the more as she will give way to Imelda Staunton in seasons 5 and 6 to come of the series. With seven major awards, including one for Gillian anderson, masterful Margaret Thatcher, and another for Josh O’Connor, aka Prince Charles, The Crown dominated the Emmy Awards 2021. No reward, however, for the young Emma Corrin, for whom showing Diana’s bulimia issues in season 4 was essential, which amazed with a “pool” look.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Mandy Moore, Kerry Washington… All the stars at the 2021 Emmy Awards
Catherine Zeta-Jones ultra-glamorous in a dress slit in the arms of her husband Michael Douglas, Mandy moore, that we can not wait to find in season 6 of This is Us, in red dress, Kerry Washington in tight dress, Billy Porter, the star of Pose, who posed precisely for the photographers alongside the creator of the series Steven Canals, or even Anya Taylor-Joy, who almost stopped his career before The Lady’s Game, because of a broken heart, dazzling with its yellow train… Discover the most beautiful looks of the stars in our slideshow.
An evening to be found on the site of Canal +.