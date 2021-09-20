RC Lens – LOSC (1-0): Létang took a radical position after the incidents

Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC: figures for the 2020-2021 season of Burak Yilmaz

It is in the afternoon that the disciplinary committee of the LFP will look into the incidents that punctuated the derby on Saturday between RC Lens and LOSC (1-0). The Mastiff’s position is very clear on the subject. The LOSC did not wish to comment on the incidents, reserving its assessments for the said commission, but the club’s position is clear: it deplores the tifo “Lillois Merda” which, in its eyes, has ignited the powder. .

The French champion notes that it is Lensois supporters who have invaded the field and regrets this intrusion, without initiating complaints against his rival club. “Have our supporters come down to the pitch? No, answers a LOSC leader in L’Équipe. We are now waiting for the elements of the disciplinary commission. But it wasn’t LOSC that released the tifo in question, right? “

However, the northern club did not wish to dispute the result of the meeting and does not plan to file a complaint. There is no question for him to try to recover points on the green carpet. He would nevertheless like to be exempted from the responsibilities assigned to him in the course of incidents.