Real: Benzema – Vinicius, the winning duo strikes again – Football

Particularly inspired at the start of the season, the duo of Real Madrid, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior, were again decisive against FC Valencia (2-1) on Sunday in La Liga. Since the start of the season, one of the two men has always been involved in 86% of Madrid’s league goals.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior gave the victory to Real.

For the return of Carlo Ancelotti on the bench, Real Madrid have made an excellent start to the season. Still undefeated in all competitions, the Madrid club is at the top of the La Liga standings with 13 points in 5 games (4 wins and 1 draw).

To achieve such results, the Merengue were able to count on a particularly fit attacking duo: Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior.

Benzema and Vinicius saved Real

Again Sunday, this tandem made the difference against FC Valence (2-1) in the league. As the White House headed for a defeat, the two totally reversed that game. In the 86th minute, the Frenchman was the author of a high quality shift for the Brazilian, author of the equalizer goal on a strike deviated by the unfortunate Dimitri Foulquier. And two minutes later, the Auriverde returned the favor, with a superb center, to the Habs, who gave the victory to their team by cutting the path of the shoulder.

These are the Real Madrid forwards, we are lucky to have them. But I’m happy with everyone. Hazard was good, Camavinga too … On the other hand, the three attackers were fantastic, then in the second half, with control of the game, in the box, they were very dangerous, appreciated the coach of Real at a press conference.

86% of goals with one of the two involved!

At the start of the exercise, Benzema and Vinicius burst to the surface. While the 21-year-old prodigy confirms his talent with 5 goals and 1 decisive assist, the 33-year-old former Lyonnais simply shows himself to live up to his leadership status as the top scorer (6 goals) and passer (5 decisive passes) of La Liga. Thus, one of the two men has always been involved in 13 of the 15 goals scored by Real in the league, or 86%.





We deserved the victory, the three points are important to us and the credit goes to all players. This is a success for the whole group. On a personal level, I am doing well and I hope to be able to continue as I have. What matters is that my goals are important for my club, Benzema insisted. And indeed, the goals of this duo count a lot for Madrid!

