Real Madrid overthrow Valencia thanks to Karim Benzema

The match: 1-2
Real Madrid are decidedly stunning. Already led to the score last week before winning against Celta Vigo (5-2), the Merengue did it again against Valencia (2-1), this Sunday, in the shock at the top of the 5th day of the championship of Spain. A success that allows them to take the lead in the standings alone with 13 points.
At kick-off, the two teams had a perfectly identical record: three wins, one draw and a positive goal average of 7 units. A promise of a spectacle that took many minutes before being verified on the lawn of Mestalla. The timid start to the match between the two teams was even overshadowed by the premature exits on injury of Valencian captain Carlos Soler (14th), side Thierry Correia (22nd) and Daniel Carvajal on the Madrid side (26th).
Overall dominating, Real Madrid almost lost the thread of the match at the end of the first period on a header from the penalty spot from Paulista well repulsed by Courtois (42nd), then on an uncontrolled tackle from Casemiro on Gomez (45th + 4 ) which could have been worth a red card in the Brazilian middle.
Valencia increased their pressure after the locker room, but Guedes did not frame his shot after a big job by Musah on the right wing (50th), then Hugo Duro’s strike was too crushed to surprise Courtois (53rd) . The deliverance finally came from the same Duro in the 66th minute when he volleyed a deflected cross from Dimitri Foulquier to open the scoring.
Vinicius-Benzema, the decisive duo of Real
Badly embarked, Carlo Ancelotti’s players were once again able to count on their duo Karim Benzema-Vinicius to reverse the scenario of the meeting. Already sparkling last weekend, the two strikers are involved in Real’s two life-saving goals. Well shifted by Benzema in the area, the Brazilian first propelled the ball deep into the goal of a Mamardahsvili until then imperial (86th). Then the roles were reversed. The 21-year-old left a center at the penalty spot, cut from the shoulder by the French international (88th). Real Madrid can thank them.
6
The number of goals Karim Benzema has scored in La Liga in just five matches this season.