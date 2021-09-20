Real Madrid overthrow Valencia thanks to Karim Benzema

Vinicius-Benzema, the decisive duo of Real

Badly embarked, Carlo Ancelotti’s players were once again able to count on their duo Karim Benzema-Vinicius to reverse the scenario of the meeting. Already sparkling last weekend, the two strikers are involved in Real’s two life-saving goals. Well shifted by Benzema in the area, the Brazilian first propelled the ball deep into the goal of a Mamardahsvili until then imperial (86th). Then the roles were reversed. The 21-year-old left a center at the penalty spot, cut from the shoulder by the French international (88th). Real Madrid can thank them.