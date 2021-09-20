Red Xbox Series Controller on promotion

If you are looking for an additional controller for your console and PC, here is a nice promotion on the red model of the latest version of the controller from Microsoft.

Xbox Series Controller Red at a reduced price

For those who continue to play with their old Xbox 360 controller on PC, it might be time to invest in a new pad and the one for the Xbox Series X has some serious advantages for pc players and Xbox gamers alike.

Wireless and bluetooth, it will be able to link to your PC, your consoles or even your Android mobile devices.

Microsoft has incorporated all the technological innovations legitimately expected in 2021 in terms of ergonomics, finishes, surface and features. Thanks to these significant additions, you will gain in comfort, grip and therefore in precision during your gaming sessions.

Buy Xbox Series Controller Red for € 50

An excellent quality / price ratio

Normally priced at € 59, the next gen controller is available at a lower price. For only 50 €, you will be able to equip yourself with this magnificent red and white controller. So you can equip yourself with an additional controller for your local multiplayer games. An excellent price for a wireless controller that incorporates the features that are currently considered essential in this new generation of peripherals.





As you know, Xbox controllers are AA battery-powered devices that can plug into all your devices without a dongle. PC, Xbox Series S | X, Xbox One can connect without worry with this controller from Microsoft.

Note that you can program the keys so that they match your playing habits. With this, it will be possible to directly connect a wired headset via the 3.5 mm jack.

The new Xbox controller also includes a new share button, screenshots, video captures, everything will be easier with this dedicated button judiciously located in the central position on the controller. You can share all of your exploits on social networks very easily.

Buy Xbox Series Controller Red for € 50