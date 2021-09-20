René Malleville will be buried with a replica of the Champions League given by the Tapie family

The family of Bernard Tapie, the legendary president of OM, will offer a replica of the 1993 Champions League to those close to René Malleville so that the essential Marseille supporter, who died on Sunday from cancer, is buried with it.

In blue and white until death and afterwards again. René Malleville, a staple OM supporter who died on Sunday from cancer, will be buried with a replica of the Champions League won by the club in 1993. And not just any: the one given by Bernard’s family Tapie, president of the club then in office during the only success of a French club in the most prestigious of the European cups.

“I’m going up there to prepare heaven in blue and white for the boss”

Stéphane Tapie, son of Bernard, spoke one last time with René Malleville the day before his disappearance, Saturday. “I’m exhausted,” he told her. “I’m going up there to prepare heaven in blue and white for the boss, but as late as possible.” The boss is Bernard Tapie, who has been fighting stomach cancer since 2017.

The Tapie family maintained strong bonds of friendship with René Malleville for many years. Stéphane Tapie had thus asked Malleville to publicly announce the illness of his father, Bernard.





Sunday, the Stade Vélodrome paid tribute to René Malleville with a minute of applause before the kick-off of the match Marseille and Rennes (2-0). The group of supporters of the Old Guard 84 had also deployed a banner of support for Bernard Tapie: “All Marseille with the boss”.

Tapie presented his medal to Depé, a legendary supporter, in 1993

Adored in Marseille, Bernard Tapie has already honored another legendary supporter of the club. A few days after the European coronation of OM in 1993, he offered the medal awarded during a ceremony at the regional council to Patrice De Peretti, said Depé. The latter had dedicated his life to OM, having become an employee of the club and a key figure before dying suddenly in 2000. He has since given his name to the north turn of the velodrome stadium. Bernard Tapie’s family offers with this gesture for René Malleville a new personal relic to someone close to OM.

This weekend, Stéphane Tapie posted a message on social networks referring to his father. “Enjoy before it’s too late, he wrote. Enjoy your loved ones before they go.” Two weeks ago, Bernard Tapie’s daughter, Sophie, confided in Gala that her father was leading an “extraordinary life struggle”.