Rennes: OM outclass Stade Rennais, the match summary

MARSEILLE – RENNES. Dominator, Olympique de Marseille won (2-0) this afternoon on the lawn of the Velodrome thanks to goals from Dieng (49th) and Harit (71st). An excellent result which allows Jorge Sampaoli’s men to take second place in the Ligue 1 standings.

19:20 – The summary of the match It was the poster for this Sunday afternoon. After the European parenthesis, Marseille and Rennes found themselves on the lawn of the Vélodrome on behalf of the 6th day of Ligue 1. With an encouraging draw obtained against the Tottenham Spurs, the Stade de Rennais came to the Phocaeans with the hope of returning to victory after two consecutive defeats in the league. For its part, Olympique de Marseille wanted to confirm its excellent start to the season by signing a third success in a row. The meeting very quickly turned to the advantage of the Marseillais who started the meeting with their feet to the ground. With 67% possession and some hot actions including a strike from Guendouzi on the crossbar, Jorge Sampaoli’s men completely mastered their opponent in the first 45 minutes. But despite an obvious superiority in all areas of the game, Marseille returned to the locker room without opening the scoring. It was not until a few minutes in the second act that Dieng, the man in good form on the Marseille side, scored the first goal of the match (49th). Convincing in the game and effective in the last meters, the Phocéens then scored the goal of the break through Harit (71st). Final score (2-0) for Olympique de Marseille who seized 2nd place in the championship with one match less and signed a third consecutive success. Hard blow for Rennes which connects a third setback in a row and falls to 16th place.

19:12 – OM still undefeated Four wins and a draw, this is the excellent record of Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 this season. Jorge Sampaoli’s men are for the moment unbeaten in the league and sign, with 13 points, their best start to the season since the 2012/2013 season.

19:08 – Update on the standings Excellent operation of the Olympique de Marseille on its lawn this afternoon against Rennes. By signing a third consecutive victory in Ligue 1, Marseille seized 2nd place in the standings with one game less. On the other hand, it was a hard blow for the Rennais who fell to 16th place after a third consecutive setback.

19:03 – “A team to play the game” At the final whistle, Amine Harit, author of his first goal in Ligue 1 under the OM colors, gave his impressions to the microphone of Canal + Sport: “We have a group that lives well. We are lucky to have a lot of very good players, it’s normal that things turn out. Our players are very comfortable technically, we have a team to play the game as we did today. But we will have to stay focused and lucid because we have a difficult schedule. “

18:59 – Convincing victory for OM Marseille won (2-0) against Rennes thanks to goals signed by Dieng (48th) and Harit (71st) after a convincing and perfectly controlled match. Third consecutive victory for the men of Sampaoli.

18:54 – ⌛ End of the match (2-0)! Olympique Marseille therefore wins (2-0) and this success is well deserved in terms of statistics. With 64% possession of the ball, against 36% for Stade Rennais, and 6 shots on target (3 for Stade Rennais), Olympique Marseille indeed dominated many areas of play during the match.

18:52 – Payet’s free kick! The midfielder tries his luck full axis. His coiled attempt passes over Gomis’ cage.

18:48 – Changes for Rennes Last changes of the meeting for Rennes: Meling and Badé are replaced by Omari and Truffert.

6:46 pm – The center of Bourigeaud! Action placed by the men of Bruno Génésio, the center of Bourigeaud is finally captured by Lopez. The Rennais seem stunned since the Marseille break.

18:43 – Harit, five years later Amine Harit returned to the net, 5 years later under the colors of his new club, Olympique de Marseille. His last achievement was in December 2016 with the Nantes jersey against Angers.

18:43 – Marseille is still pushing! Pushed by a public on fire, the Marseillais set off again in search of a third goal. After more than 2 minutes of possession, the Phocéens get a corner but it won’t work.



18:40 – Changes for Rennes New changes for Bruno Génésio in this Marseille – Rennes: Traoré and Ugochukwu are replaced by Assignon and Abline.

18:37 – Changes for OM New changes from Jorge Sampaoli in this Marseille – Rennes: Enrique, Kamara and Guendouzi replace Dieng, Kamara and Gerson.

18:36 – Harit for the station wagon! And 2 for the Olympique de Marseille. Harit inherits on the left side, takes advantage of a favorable counter to enter the box and try his luck. His shot poorly negotiated by Gomis hits the mark.

18:32 – ⚽ Second goal for Olympique Marseille (2-0)! Olympique Marseille doubles its gap at the Orange Vélodrome! A second goal scored by Amine Harit in the 71st minute of play in this second half. We are at 2 to 0 in this Marseille – Rennes.

18:30 – Change for OM Second change of Sampaoli in this Marseille – Rennes: Rongier replaces Ünder.

18:29 – Bourigeaud’s free kick! Perfectly placed full axis, it was a dangerous free kick for Rennes. Bourigeaud is in charge of pulling it. His attempt on the closed side is not framed.

18:26 – Yellow card for Génésio After Jorge Sampaoli it is Bruno Génésio’s turn to be warned by Willy Delajod.

18:25 – Yellow card for Santamaria The Rennes midfielder tackles Lirola late, he is logically warned.

18:23 – Tait’s strike! Nice sequence of Rennais, his volleying is captured by Pau Lopez.

18:21 – Change to Rennes First change of Bruno Génésio in this Marseille – Rennes: Sulemana replaces Guirassy

6:21 pm – The center of Payet! New great streak for the Marseillais, excellent center for Payet at the penalty spot. Dieng, still in a good position, is very close to taking the lead again.

18:19 – Change for OM First change of this Marseille – Rennes: Harit replaces De La Fuente.

18:16 – Dieng from afar! Dieng inherits the ball in the axis and tries his luck from a distance. His shot is blocked, corner. Payet’s corner is taken over by Saliba but that does not worry the Rennes defense.

18:15 – The center of Lirola After a nice technical move from Ünder between two defenders, Lirola crosses again. It is cleared for a corner but it will not give anything for the Marseillais.

