report deciphers China’s influence networks

A 650-page study of unprecedented scope, revealed to you by France Inter, reveals the sprawling and highly professionalized gigantism of the networks of influence built by China all over the world.

The Irsem report details the important networks of influence deployed by China across the planet. © Getty

It is a dizzying dive into the spider web of influence that China weaves in the four corners of the planet. France Inter and the international editorial staff of Radio France revealed on Monday a 650-page report, which required two years of work, carried out by the Strategic Research Institute of the Military School (Irsem), a parapublic organization.

This study, of unprecedented scale, therefore paints a worrying landscape on Chinese networks and also sheds light on the “submarine crisis” which has been raging between France, Australia and the United States since Wednesday, facing the ambitions of the People’s Republic in the Indo-Pacific region.

“It’s a Machiavellian moment”, write the two authors of the report, Paul Charon and Jean-Baptiste Jeangène Vilmer, in the sense that Beijing now seems to estimate that, as Machiavelli wrote in “The Prince”, “It is safer to be feared than to be loved. Which therefore corresponds to a ‘Russianization’ of Chinese influence operations”.

Growing aggressiveness

China’s goals abroad are to “to seduce and subjugate” but above all “to infiltrate and coerce”, in modernizing Russian methods to achieve what the two authors of the report call the “techno-authoritarianism” Where “digital authoritarianism” Chinese. This industrialization of Beijing’s means of influence has accelerated since 2017, with “increasing aggressiveness in recent years”, notes the Irsem report.

For these actions abroad, China uses several transmission belts : the propaganda department of the Communist Party of China, the Communist Youth League, the 610 Office in charge of combating the Falun Gong movement, the army and its cyber-soldiers from the 311 base, the Confucius cultural centers, Chinese diasporas and a myriad of associations, etc.

China also uses information manipulation operations on social networks :

The hardest operations do not consist in seducing the adversary but in making him bend.

“They are deployed simultaneously in several sectors in order to circumvent the diasporas, the media, diplomacy, the economy, politics, education, think tanks, culture, etc.”, note the authors of the report.

Lies against a background of Covid

During the Chinese-born Covid-19 pandemic, Beijing had a great influence on the World Health Organization (WHO). “To please Beijing, the WHO ignored the warning messages sent by Taiwan’s disease control centers as early as December 31, 2019 and was slow to declare a public health emergency of international concern because China was opposed to it.”, can we read in the report.





To make it appear that COVID-19 originated in the United States and not China, Beijing mounted a very large-scale smoking operation which the authors called “Infektion 2.0”. The Chinese cyber army has flooded the web with counter-narratives and fake news. The operation was based on the Canadian site globalresearch.ca and on articles by Larry Romanoff, a Canadian retiree living in Shanghai, who will disseminate Chinese propaganda.

In its strategy of influence, China particularly targets Europe. But not just any country, reveals the Irsem report. The gateway to Chinese entryism is Sweden. It is even a “double front door”, believe the authors of the report by Paul Charon and Jean-Baptiste Jeangène Vilmer, “to the Arctic on the one hand and to the European Union on the other hand”.

Sweden, a European target

Beijing did not choose its Swedish “prey” at random. The Chinese are particularly interested in industries that develop dual technologies, dual-use, i.e. civil but which may have military or security applications. The Chinese offensive started with the appointment of a new ambassador to Stockholm in August 2017, Gui Congyou. This “wolf warrior” is a specialist in Russia. he goes “multiply attacks and threatening statements”, especially against the media.

Beijing will go up in hairpin a case of Chinese tourists allegedly abused by Swedish police, which allows him to accuse Stockholm of not respecting human rights. The Swedish case is designed as a warning to other European countries to test their reaction.

France is not one of Beijing’s priority targets despite a few influence operations. The report points the finger at organizations, such as Pascal Boniface’s IRIS, or a personality such as former Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin, who chairs the Fondation Prospective et Innovation (FPI), which “contribute de facto to operations of Chinese influence in France”.

New Caledonia in the equation?

The report reveals in particular that the Confucius Institute in Lyon had to be closed following Chinese interference. Beijing’s influence operations do not only concern France but also overseas and more specifically New Caledonia, which is rich in nickel. China has every reason to encourage the separatists of this French territory. It does so through the Sino-Caledonian Friendship Association, which invited the Chinese ambassador to France to spend a week there in October 2017, a year before the first referendum.

China operates by infiltrating the economy, drawing closer to tribal and political leaders because that is the most efficient and least visible method. Its strategy is perfectly fine-tuned and it has worked elsewhere in the Pacific.

But the problem for Beijing with this aggressive stance on influence is that China’s image has never been as bad as it is today, conclude the authors of the Irsem report.