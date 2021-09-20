Resurrected would penalize Vicarious Visions more than Blizzard

Vicarious Visions, in charge of the development of Diablo II: Resurrected, spoke about the legal case affecting Blizzard Entertainment. The latter, creator of the original game, is targeted by heavy charges of sexual harassment. This is not the case, however, with the Vicarious Visions studio.

Diablo II: Resurrected is the first Blizzard Entertainment-branded game to be released since the scandal was revealed. And in the face of heavy charges against the company, which is the subject of legal action, some fans should boycott the remaster of the cult action RPG.

However, the effect of such action may not be the intended effect. Indeed, if the Diablo II original was indeed designed by Blizzard, the updating has been entrusted to Vicarious Visions – a branch of the Activision Blizzard group to which we already owe the flamboyant trilogy Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Therefore, boycott Diablo II: Resurrected would have more impact for Vicarious Visions, while the latter is not at all covered by the complaint filed in California. There is therefore a confusion: yes the name Blizzard remains linked to Diablo II, but no, he is not the one who takes care of the remastering.

Repercussions on Vicarious Visions

Vicarious Visions therefore finds himself indirectly involved in the Blizzard Entertainment affair, while he was just busy updating one of his old productions. When Diablo II: Resurrected was formalized last February, the announcement was rather well received. But since then, Blizzard Entertainment has been in turmoil due to a climate of harassment and discrimination. ” It was very disturbing to hear all these things », Says Rob Gallerani, director of design, in comments reported by Axios on September 17th.





The Blizzard affair, of course, had repercussions on Vicarious Visions. The content of Diablo II was checked to verify that problematic elements were not there. Some Blizzard titles have, in fact, had to be changed or will soon be: the name of a character fromOverwatch will be changed, and some quests World of warcraft no longer have the same title. According to Rob Gallerani, no questionable reference was found in Diablo II – whose code has been taken 100% for Diablo II: Resurrected.

Vicarious Visions has, however, changed the design of some characters. A concrete example is given: the Amazon no longer has the same look in Diablo II Resurrected. Less sexualized, she now looks more like a warrior who fights demons.

Regarding the possible boycott, Vicarious Visons indicates that it does not hold serious against those who will not buy Diablo II: Resurrected in protest. Rob Gallerani believes that people should “ do what they think is right “.

